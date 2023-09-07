Cork Folk Festival organisers unveil a jam-packed line-up of exciting concerts

Programme features a host of top names for the 44th edition of the festival,

Waterford singer/songwriter will bring her ‘The Women, We Will Rise’ show to Cork’s Everyman Theatre.

Frances Black, Sharon Shannon and Mary Coughlan will play the festival headline concert at the Cork Opera House.

A STAPLE of the vibrant Leeside music scene for more than four decades, The Cork Folk Festival is renowned for attracting the only the very bests acts.

This year promises to be no different following the unveiling of the full programme for the 44th edition of the festival, with almost 40 events taking place over what promises to be four magical days from Wednesday, September 27.

This year’s headline concert will be an evening in the company of three of Ireland’s finest musicians, accordion maestro Sharon Shannon, blues and jazz singer Mary Coughlan and senator and singer Frances Black at the Cork Opera House on Sunday, October 1.

The trio are no strangers to each other, having performed and recorded together as an integral part of the successful ‘Woman’s Heart’ albums and tours.

They will each play a set with their own musicians, performing a selection of their greatest hits, before joining each other on stage to complete the night with a rousing grand finale.

The Triskel Arts Centre will’ host a series of festival concerts, the first of these on Thursday, September 28 will feature Dingle songstress Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Gerry O’Beirne and Donál O’Connor.

Over the following days the venue will host gigs by banjo legends Damien O’Kane & Ron Block (Alison Krauss band); John Spillane & Conal Creedon; legendary British folk singer Martin Carthy, Matt Cranitch & Jackie Daly and a concert commemorating the late singer Diarmuidín Ó Súilleabháin, featuring members of his family, Nell Ní Chróinín and singers from Cuil Aodha.

Critically acclaimed Waterford singer/songwriter will bring her ‘The Women, We Will Rise’ show to Cork’s Everyman Palace under the Folk Festival umbrella.

A theatrical song cycle asking questions about the women of Ireland, the project progresses the female narrative in the folk tradition, placing women centre stage and sharing through song the experiences of gallant women from Ireland’s past, whilst singing into being a vision for the women of the future.

Concerts at An Spailpin Fanach will feature an exciting array of artist including Ruby Falvey, Daori Farrell & Kevin Byrne, The Ceili All Start with Paul Walker and Karen Pfeiffer and a flute and whistle concert featuring Hammy Hamilton, Conal O’Grada, Aoife Granville & Caoimhin Ó Fearghail.

The venue will also host the return of the popular ‘Gals at Play’ featuring Mary Greene, Brigid O’Neill, Molly O’Mahony, Siobhan O’Brien & Neo Gilson

Other festival highlight will include a free concert by family trio Greenshine at the MTU Bishopstown Exhibition Centre, a Céilí Mór with Ger Murphy and Ken Cotter at Douglas GAA, evenings in the company of John Neville & Martin Leahy and Cormac O Caoimh & Martin Leahy at Coughlan’s Bar, a free ‘Folk on the Coal Quay’ concert featuring a number of artists and free sessions at the Corner House Bar.

‘Folk in the Fort’, a free concert at Elizabeth Fort on Barrack Street, will feature performances by Club Ceoil Ballyphehane, Douglas Comhaltas Adult and Youth Groups, Kalyna Ukrainian Choir and the Cork Singers Club.

The full festival programme, with venue and tickets details, is available at www.corkfolkfestival.com.