Cork festival to focus on keeping older people well and active

Mary Griffin and Leonie Ryan enjoying the recent Keep Well, Keep Movin' event in Midleton. The next event is at Neptune Stadium on June 12th. Pic: Richard Lane

Over 200 older adults attended the recent Keep Well, Keep Movin' event in Midleton. The next event is at Neptune Stadium on June 12th. Pic: Richard Lane

A free community health festival to help older adults connect, access information and support positive wellbeing will take place next week in Cork’s Neptune Stadium.

The latest ‘Keep Well, Keep Movin’ community health festival for older adults is organised by HSE Cork North Community Work Department, part of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and is to take place on Monday, June 12.

‘Keep Well, Keep Movin’ aims to connect older adults with a wide range of community, voluntary and primary care services which promote enhanced

physical, social, cognitive, mental health and wellbeing.

The health festival will include guest speakers on Fair Deal, Singing for the Brain, Falls and Frailty and Brain Health. There will also be a Drum Fit demonstration - a low impact physical activity which aims to improve circulation, brain function and wellbeing - followed by relaxation exercises.

A wide range of statutory, community and primary health services will also be present on the day. This allows visitors to gather information and speak to professionals they might otherwise not have had the opportunity to meet.

Sorcha Ní Chrualaoich, HSE Principal Community Worker with the Cork North Community Work Department, said the festival was a great way for older adults to learn about the primary healthcare, community, voluntary and statutory services that are available to them and how such services can assist them to stay well, active and connected. “Everyone is welcome to come along to this free festival!”

Norma Foley, who attended the Midleton event in March, said the event was ‘very lively’with a positive atmosphere

"The stalls were very informative and helpful, I hope it will be the start of many more events.

" A special thanks to the fantastic HSE staff, it was a memorable day.”