Cork concert to celebrate legends of Ireland’s showband era

Donal Ring, Art Supple and Joe McCarthy will be honoured and remembered at a Concert in the Clayton Silversprings Hotel, Cork, on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hugh O’ Brien of Hot Country TV who is organising the event will say ‘Thank you for the Music’ to Joe Mac, Art Supple and the late Donal Ring, three gifted performers who contributed immensely to the golden age of the Showband Era in Ireland.

“The feedback we got was amazing following the airing of programmes about the ‘Life and Times’ of each of these icons, so we decided it would be wonderful to honour them by staging the Concert where we will present Art and Joe and the relatives of Donal with a specially commissioned piece of Galway Crystal” Hugh O’ Brien said.

Joe Mac was one of the best loved entertainers of the Showband era, becoming hugely popular as a member of the Dixies and later Stage 2. Joe is still going strong and continues to play at various events around his native Cork.

Art Supple of the Victors Showband is an entertainer who has always managed to thrill audiences at concerts, festivals and other venues. He continues to be as popular as ever, playing for cabaret shows, weddings and corporate events.

The late Donal Ring can certainly be described as a legend in his own lifetime.

A native of Blarney, Donal is credited with being one of Ireland’s foremost ambassadors of Céilí music since he first established the Donal Ring Céilí Band in 1958.

Donal’s family are all gifted musicians, and with 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren to carry on the tradition, there is no doubt Donal’s musical legacy will continue long into the future.

Keith, Lorriane and the Conquerors and Scottish Accordionist Brandon McPhee will headline the Appreciation Concert. Fans will no doubt be thrilled to welcome both Joe Mac and Art Supple to the stage while nephews of the late Donal Ring, collectively known as String Box will also perform.

Tickets for this very special occasion honouring three of Ireland’s iconic musicians can be purchased from the Clayton Silversprings Hotel or online at www.hotcountrytv.com.