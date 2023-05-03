Cork band Greenshine’s new CD is a big hit on late night radio

Greenshine's new album New Moon on Friday is getting plenty of airplay

AS a fan of late night radio, the likes of John Creedon and the late show on Radio 1, the name of local band Greenshine is one which crops up fairly regular on the playlists. Noel Shine and Mary Green along with their daughter Ellie are undoubted stars of Mid Cork music - and this is recognised around the country.

This has become even more prolific of late thanks to the launch of their latest CD, New Moon on Friday, a collection of Indie Country/Americana tracks which got a rocket fuelled launch at the Corner House in Cork City lately.

The hottest singer songwriter of the moment, Farnane’s Jack O’Rourke, was on hand to grace the launch with, as Mary described, ‘some lovely words’. The singer joined Greenshine on stage as did David Murphy on pedal steel and dobro.

Noel and Mary’s eldest daughter, Sadie, also came up on stage to sing her first co-write which features on the album. “She got the biggest cheer of all,” said Mary.

‘New Moon on Friday’ features styles ranging from Southern Gothic Country, through Classic Torch Song Country to old style American Folk Country.

The album is available in digital download or cd form on www.greenshine.bandcamp.com and from Nature’s Corner in Macroom, and MusicZone Records Shop in Cork.

New Moon On Friday was mastered by Dan Dan Fitzgerald, he who produced Donovan’s latest album in Sulán studios in Baile Mhúirne in Sound Sound Studio. Several singles from the album have been featured on the RTE Radio 1 Recommends List, including BIG BLACK BAG which the band released in aid of mental health charity AWARE.

The trio decided to support the charity, as they believe there isn’t a family in the country left unaffected by anxiety, stress or even Bi-Polar disorders and Aware excels in providing advice and coping strategies so people can make the most of their life.

Initial reaction to the New Moon On Friday has been superb and it was named Album of the Week on 3 radio stations to date and Album of the Month on Downda Road Radio prompting Martin Bridgeman of KCLRFM to say “Loving this collection....such great, well-chosen & played covers and absolutely stunning originals. Finest yet,” and The Munster Express to describe it as “heartfelt and inspirational.”

Moonshine will be playing in Ballincollig’s White Horse Inn on May 19.