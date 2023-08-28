Cork A&E nurse Úna felts her way to art career after injury

Úna's felting which features on the invitation sent to invite people to next Friday’s exhibition at the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne.

Úna Keating, a Crookstown based artist, with some of her works. Her exhibition, Draíocht Mhúscraí, will be opened at 6.30pm on Friday in the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne.

A FORMER nurse in Cork University Hospital’s Accident & Emergency turned to art after a serious injury cut short her nursing career and this week her first solo exhibition opens in the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne.

Úna Keating spoke to The Corkman in advance of the opening of her exhibition, Draíocht Mhúscraí, at the Gaeltacht cultural centre on Friday.

Working in felt, Úna has spent the past year working on the exhibition which came as a result of her participation in a stand for Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí at the Oireachtas na Gaeilge festival in Killarney last year.

“The Ionad came to me last year and said would I be interested - so I’ve been working on it for the last year and I’ve fourteen fairly decent pieces done for this.”

While the exhibition is called ‘Draíocht Mhúscraí-The Magic of Múscraí’ Úna says she has another name for it.

“I could nearly call it ‘The Macroom Bypass’ because it’s all the fields, the tapestry of fields.

“It’s my favourite part of the road, I suppose it’s the nicest bypass in Ireland,” she said.

She said the opening of the exhibition on Friday was ‘huge’ for her. “It’s like an out of body experience,” she added.

Her career in art after her nursing career came to an end after two major surgeries for back injuries she suffered while working.

She said she has been out of nursing now for six years. “I was at work one night, two o’clock in the morning, I ruptured a disk in my back basically I knew it was all over, I knew the game was up.

“It was a very serious injury.

“Two years later I did the same thing to another disk.

“It’s like this has been my saviour - I’m a totally different person now.

“I was working full time in A&E as a senior nurse for 15 years and loved it, it was a privilege to be able to do that and then the game was up, I hurt my back one night and I was retired out of nursing and it was like, OK, what do I do now.”

While working as a nurse, Úna always had an active interest in art and her skills were called for on many occasions when a statue in the local church had to be tidied up or murals painted in the local school.

“When my children were in school, I’d often be called on to paint the backdrop for the school play.”

Her youngest has just received the Leaving Cert results so now her artistic interest has a new outlet.

“I was very busy when I was working full time as a nurse but this has totally released me.”

As well as the exhibition of feltings which is to be opened on Friday by local sean nós singer and actor Áine Uí Chuíll, Úna has been busy painting cards depicting scenes from the Gearagh, where she goes regularly on walks, and Macroom town. These are available in the locality and are very popular among people to send to friends from near and far as a reminder of Macroom’s beauties of nature.

“They’re doing quite well - they sell them locally and I’ve done postcards from Macroom, there were no postcards from Macroom, and they’re my paintings - things like that just developed,” she said as she recounted how her journey in the arts had taken shape since leaving the world of nursing and care.

“I started off wondering whether I could draw a straight line, when it all happened, and it developed from there.”

She said that she couldn’t have done what she had since without the constant encouragement of her friends who kept asking her for paintings or pieces of work over the years and telling her they liked what she was doing.

Her art is an escape for her as much as anything. “When I’m doing it, I go into another zone - things can be falling down around me and I’m in my own world and hopefully that reflects in the work as well.”

She has to work every day but she uses that compulsion to find inspiration. “I’m literally part of the Gearagh by now and up by Canovee, there’s all narrow roads and it’s all nature.”

Felting is something she’s got into over the past few years. “What I do is I create a canvas by wet felting - felt is wool, you can tear it apart.

“It’s a process of wetting it and kneading it and you create a type of background and then I use wool and other felt then and a needle to needle whatever I want.

“It takes a few weeks to finish one. It’s a lot slower process than painting.

“I am completely self taught - I never went to art school,” she said. “I say that because I’m afraid some expert will come and take apart what I’ve done.

“My godmother is in her 90s now and she said I should call myself a primitive artist because I’m not trained - so that’s what I call myself, a primitive artist.

The exhibition will be opened at 7pm on Friday in the Ionad Cultúrtha and will be followed by a concert of traditional music featuring local accordino masestroo Diarmuid Ó Meachair.