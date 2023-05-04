Blues legend Eric Bibb to play Corks’ Cyprus Avenue

BLUES troubadour Eric Bibb will bring his electric live show to the stage of Cork’s Cyprus Avenue on Monday, May 29.

Lauded by The Guardian as one of the finest American exponents of acoustic blues, who is blessed with a quite remarkable voice’, Bibb is the ultimate ‘blues brother’ - a fiery singer with true soul and a career spanning five decades and a back catalogue of almost 40 albums

During his Cyprus Avenue gig, Bibb and his band will perform a set of his classic tracks as well as numbers from his critically acclaimed new album ‘Ridin’.

The album, the follow-up to his multi-award winning ‘Dear America’ LP, is an engaging continuation of the vision that informs Bibb’s status as a formidable modern-day bluesman, known globally for the honesty and power of his music.

Grounded in the folk/blues tradition with contemporary sensibilities, Bibb’s music continues to reflect his thoughts on current world events, whilst remaining entertaining, uplifting and inspirational and always relevant.

Whether in solo or full band mode, an Eric Bibb show promises to be a remarkable experience, not to be missed.

Tickets from www.eventbrite.ie priced at €32.50 (plus booking fee).