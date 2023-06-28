Anne Gildea lifting the lid on the menopause at the Everyman Palace

COMEDIAN Anne Gildea will bring her critically acclaimed ‘How to get the Menopause and Enjoy It’ show to Cork’s Everyman Theatre on Saturday’, July 8.

Described by the Irish Independent as ‘taboo-busting’, the show sees Gildea take audience on a hilarious and informative roller-coaster ride through, in her own words “all thing’s menopause and womanly”.

Along the way she will answer many questions in her own inimitable fashion including why is so little known about this inevitable phase of lady-life, why does it happen, is there anything you can do about it and why it is shrouded in such mystery?

Tickets for the show from www.everymancork.ie priced at €26.