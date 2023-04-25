Home are the heroes - Cork athletes return triumphant from World Transplant Games

Team Ireland bring home an impressive 17 medals - with Cork bagging eight of them

Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow and Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings with their impressive haul of medals

Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings, who won five medals for Ireland the World Transplant Games, greeted by her proud husband Tony and daughter Isabella on her arrival back at Dublin Airport. Photos: Garath Chaney.

MEMBERS of Irish World Transplant Games team, which included including four athletes from the Rebel County, were given a heroes welcome when they touched down at Dublin Airport last Sunday with their impressive haul of medals.

Family, friends and well-wishers greeted the team members with a rousing chorus of cheers (and a few tears) as they arrived back in the green, white and gold festooned arrival terminal following their long flight back home from ‘down under’.

The team left Perth with an impressive haul of 17 medals (seven gold, six silver and four bronze) and two new World Transplant records under their collective belt.

While some team members stayed in Australia to enjoy a well-earned holiday, Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings and Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow, were among those to be greeted by exited family members after they touched down on home soil.

Mairead, who received a bone marrow transplant from her brother in 1997, was greeted by her proud husband Tony and beaming daughter Isabella.

Mairead, who was competing in her first Transplant Games, started off the Irish medal rush – scooping silver on day one in the 5km race.

No one, least of all Mairead, would have predicted what was to come over the following days as she proved to be a real force to be reckoned with – winning gold in the 800m race and shot putt, a second silver in the javelin and bronze in the 1500m race.

Her impressive tally of five medals was the highest individual total achieved by an Irish athlete at the games.

Dubliner Ron Grainger, a retired urologist and kidney transplant recipient aptly nicknamed ‘The Flying Doctor’, scooped four medals, including gold in the 100m and 200m sprint events – breaking two world records in the 70-79 year-old category in the process.

He also won silver, along with Longford’s Tony Gavigan in the golf pairs and an individual gold bronze medal.

The team of Irish golfers, including Mallow’s Pat O’Sullivan, Hugh Nolan from Doneraile and Mike Kiely from Mitchelstown, further enhanced their reputation as tough competitors bringing home a total of seven medals between them.

Pat and Hugh, who by a quirk of fate were in hospital together after receiving kidney transplants in 1997, proved they were up to par on the course winning gold in the highly competitive pairs event.

Scratch golfer Hugh went on to win a second gold in the singles event, with Nick Heather from Dublin winning silver in the singles, having narrowly missed out on bronze in the pairs with Mitchelstown’s Mike Kiely.

An added bonus for Pat O’Sullivan, who was taking part in his third Transplant Games, was the opportunity to spend some time with his son Pat who is living in Australia.

The chief executive of the Irish Kidney Foundation, Carol Moore, said that in addition to arriving home from the Transplant Games with an impressive 17 medal tally, the Irish team have “indelible treasured memories of being part of such a life affirming event.”

“Transplant team Ireland are wonderful ambassadors for their country and for organ donation. Each and every one of them embodied the uplifting spirit of the games,” said Ms Moore.

“Transplant Games provide a wonderful opportunity for life long friendships to develop, enhancing people’s physical and mental well-being while also raising awareness of organ donation,” she added.