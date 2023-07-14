Cork bishop murder accused to plead not guilty of slaying at Los Angeles hearing

A handyman accused of the murder of Cork-born bishop David O’Connell, who was killed in Los Angeles in February, is to plead not guilty when his trial begins in August, it has been reported.

Carlos Medina(65) is accused of murdering the 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles, David O’Connell, who had been in Los Angeles since 1979, as he lay sleeping in his bed in the US.

The preliminary hearing is to get underway in Los Angeles on August 10. At this hearing, the District Attorney will lay out the evidence – the judge could decide to dismiss the charges against Mr Medina or send him for trial on a murder charge.

A native of Brooklodge, Glanmire in Cork, the Irish priest, and later bishop, was happiest when working with the poor, the socially disadvantaged and vulnerable migrants.

Colleagues from All Hallows in Dublin, where he studied, recalled a kind-hearted man with a keen sense of humour who saw his ministry as trying to help the needy.

The fatal shooting of the 69-year-old Irish bishop on February in his Hacienda Heights home has caused shock in a US city usually numbed to violent crime

The Irish cleric became renowned for his work with vulnerable migrants from Central and South America after his assignment to the California diocese from Cork in 1979. Many of those migrants live in squatter camps and even underneath highway overpasses – often just a few minutes’ drive from neighbourhoods renowned for their wealth and multi-million-dollar homes.

Bishop O’Connell worked to protect the migrants from gang exploitation. Throughout his life, the cleric took a great interest in education – and regularly visited schools around Los Angeles.

When Pope Francis elevated him to the rank of auxiliary bishop in 2015, he humbly declined all honorific titles – and insisted parishioners simply call him “Dave” or “Bishop Dave”.

In 1992, he personally intervened in the race riots sparked by the police beating of African-American motorist Rodney King.

It was an involvement – often at great personal risk in areas controlled by some of the most feared gangs in the US – that earned him the nickname across Los Angeles as “The Peacemaker”.

But Bishop O’Connell was found lying critically injured on his bed in his home off Janlu Avenue at lunchtime last Saturday.

He lived alone in the single-storey property located in east Los Angeles, just north of Anaheim.

He had suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper chest.

Within hours of his death, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department had launched a murder investigation.

In Cork, friends remembered a cleric who, despite almost half a century based in the US, cherished his Irish roots.

Four years ago, Bishop O’Connell brought a diocesan group from Los Angeles to Ireland – and delighted in having them entertained by Irish folk group Mason’s Apron, in Cork.

Band member Greg Daly said Bishop O’Connell was renowned for his kindness and his sense of humour. Cork priest Damian O’Mahony – speaking at the Glounthaune church where

Bishop O’Connell was baptised in 1953 – said: “His heart was here in Cork, and particularly in Glounthaune parish.

“He said mass here in this church over the years and we pray also for his family and his many friends.

“It is a time of heartbreak, shock, tears, sadness and sorrow.”

Bishop of Cork Fintan Gavin said Bishop O’Connell had been widely admired in Ireland and the US.

The Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Gomez said the entire diocese was in shock at the tragedy.