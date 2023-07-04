Chariots of Fire producer David Puttnam a ‘mentor’ for new West Cork film studio

Cillian Murphy from Cork is tipped for an Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer

Build it and they will come - the West Cork furniture factory has now been partly converted into the West Cork Film Studio which is now open for business.

Open for business: Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan opens the West Cork Film Studio. Also pictured are Édaín O'Donnell and David Puttnam.

A NEW film studio which has been opened in Skibbereen is working to attract productions which will recruit crew members from around the the county.

So said Édain O’Donnell who is one of the co-founders along with film makers Stephen Park and Martin Goulding of the West Cork Film Studio which was opened at the weekend in the part of the furniture factory owned by her family in the west Cork town.

The opening of a film studio comes hot on the heels of successful film and TV projects which have been produced in Cork - including the TV adaptation of Graham Norton’s ‘Holding’ starring Siobhán McSweeney as well as the Palme D’Or winning ‘The Wind That Shakes The Barley’ which featured Cork actor Cillian Murphy.

While the new studios are just open this week, there are a number of projects in the pipeline. The attractions of Skibbereen are playing a role in the attention and interest being shown given its access to many spectacular locations as well as its gigabyte data connection and, not least, the status of west Cork as a foodie hub!

“We’ve had serious interest from companies as far afield as Los Angeles,” said Édain, who is an artist by calling and has worked internationally as a theatre designer.

“We’re ideally located here in Skibbereen as people can commute here from throughout Cork - from Midleton to Ballyvourney.

“While there are lots of film and TV professionals in Cork, there will also be opportunities for extras and we have set up a company for this purpose and we’re currently putting together a database of people who would like to work as extras.

“One of the producers who wants to come here has said she will be hiring 60% of the crew locally,” said Édain.

One of the advantages that the West Cork project has is that it is being backed by Oscar winning Chariots of Fire, The Mission and Killing Fields producer, David Puttnam and his wife Patsy.

“David has been a massive mentor to us and has given us invaluable advice,” said Édain.

The project began as an idea over a year ago and now it’s got to the point where it’s up and running.

It was opened on Friday by Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan.