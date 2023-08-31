North Cork Local Enterprise Office announce details of two upcoming business initiatives

Christine O’Brien, MD of TalentPool, will deliver the LEO Women in Business Management Development Programme.

THE Cork North & West Local Enterprise Office (LEO) released details of two business related programmes taking place under its umbrella over the coming weeks.

Their Women in Business Management Development Programme will run at the Springfort Hall Hotel in Mallow over eight weekly morning sessions from 9.30am to 1pm, commencing on Monday September 25.

LEO business advisor Joan Kelleher said it is a practical programme aimed at helping female entrepreneurs to sustain and grow their commercial operations.

“It is designed for those with an existing business that has been trading for more than 18-months. The aim being to assist small business owners in developing a strategic approach to growing their business and develop a greater understanding of financial management,” Ms Kelleher.

The course sessions, which will be delivered by Christine O’Brien, MD of small business experts and training provider TalentPool Ltd, will cover a variety of topics including marketing Strategies & networking, financial management & cash-flow, pricing & costing, sales & customer maximisation, personal effectiveness skills and the development of a strategic growth plan.

“Christine is MD to one of the most successful private business training companies in Ireland, with more than 30-years of experience in sales, marketing and business management,” Ms Kelleher.

“She also has more than ten years’ experience of advising business owners how to launch or grow their business,” she added.

A fee of €60 will apply for the programme.

The second LEO initiative, a two-day programme, entitled Human Resource Management for Business, will take place at The Mill in Castletownroche on Friday September 12 & 19.

“This course is about creating a process and culture within an organisation that pays attention to how they recruit, the work in preparing the type of role required and then implementation of ongoing process to maintain engagement and commitment by staff,” said Ms Kelleher.

“The cost of recruitment and training is an investment in the staff and therefore retention is a critical factor in the employment and business culture,” she added.

The course, which will be delivered by Sean Ryan of Midland Training, will focus on the needs of business and the employee and creates an operational plan for continuous performance management, skills training for supervisor and standard operational procedures to ensure consistency of approach.

Sean Ryan been involved in HR at senior management level within the public and semi state service as well as a business mentor and trainer delivering support and guidance to the SME sector since 2014.

“Sean has a clear understanding on the need for business to put structures in place to manage the HR and staff function. He has been trained in Mediation and believes that the absence of role clarity and consistency in managing causes conflict and impacts on reduction in productivity,” said Ms Kelleher.

“The programmes he designs and delivers address these elements and contribute an operational model to improve staff commitment and reduce conflict and potential absenteeism within the workplace,” she added.

A fee of €30 will apply for the programme.

For more details on the courses and to book a place on either of them visit www.localenterprise.ie/CorkNorthandWest.