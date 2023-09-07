North Cork firms will be vying for IRD Duhallow Business Awards as nominations open

The aim of the IRD Duhallow Awards is to celebrate the achievements of businesses in the Duhallow area and to recognise their vital contribution to local industry. Pictured at the launch were Fiona O’ Farrell, Monica Gilmore, Eileen Linehan, Louise Curtin, Maura Walsh, Geraldine Galvin, Maura Twomey, Jennifer Lyons, Alan Shortt, Mark Noonan, Kevin Sugrue, Padraic O' Connell, Michael Twohig and James Sheehy.

IRD Duhallow officially announced the opening of the 2023 Business Awards nominations at a launch hosted in the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket last week.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of businesses in the Duhallow area and to recognise their vital contribution to local industry. Now in their ninth year, these prestigious awards give businesses the opportunity to receive recognition for their continuous dedication and commitment, especially during challenging times.

IRD Duhallow CEO Maura Walsh explained that there is great enthusiasm for the awards. “The IRD Duhallow Business Awards is the biggest event of the year for the Duhallow business community,” said Maura. “The awards are designed to celebrate all types and sizes of business and community organisations. Last year the awards event was the biggest ever, the competition was strong and there was fantastic energy and enthusiasm around the awards and the gala event.

“The IRD Duhallow Business Awards nominations are now open.” Maura added.

The award categories and sponsors include:

Best Start Up - AIB

Best Established Business – Kanturk Mart

Best Food Business – Kanturk Printers

Best Community Enterprise – McCarthy Insurance Group

Best Women Led Business – Bank of Ireland

Best in the Creative Industry – SE Systems

Sponsorship is very important to the IRD awards, as Padraic O’Connell, chairman of the IRD Duhallow Enterprise Working Group, explained: “Our category sponsors have returned again this year and we have added a new category – Best Food Business. This ongoing endorsement shows the importance of the competition and the event to the region. Their support enables IRD Duhallow to bring the awards to a new level and we are proud to deliver on such a prestigious event. We would like to thank our sponsors for their continued support.”

IRD chairperson Michael Twohig officially launched the 2023 awards with sponsors and other key stakeholders in attendance as well as IRD staff members. The winners will be announced at a gala banquet taking place on Thursday, 23rd November in the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket, kicking off at 7.30pm with a drinks reception followed by a gala dinner and the awards ceremony. MC for the forthcoming event will be actor and comedian Alan Shortt.

Tickets are priced at €60pp and can be purchased through the IRD Duhallow website, contacting the IRD Duhallow office on 029-60633 or e-mailing duhallowskillnet@irdduhallow.com.

Nominations are now open and can be made on the IRD Duhallow website at www.irdduhallow.com/enterprise-development/awards/.