Most ever Cork projects short-listed for Business to Arts Awards
The nominations for this year’s Business to Arts Awards feature the most ever from Cork according to the shortlists published for the scheme which promotes partnerships, including sponsorship, between businesses and arts companies.
The projects that feature on the shortlist address significant issues such as climate change, neurodivergence, migration and more.
The shortlist includes the following Cork projects:
This year’s shortlist represents a mix of innovative, new partnerships initiated as organisations emerged from the pandemic, as well as a clear intention to provide new pathways and opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities. The construction sector also showed renewed support for the Arts with applications from IPUT, Lioncor, Cairn Homes, Hibernia REG, Henry J. Lyons and organisations such as Irish Architecuture Foundation and the The Housing Agency.
The Judging Panel featured representatives from Accenture, The Irish Times, Community Foundation Ireland, ESB, RTÉ, daa, Irish Life, the Arts Council, TileStyle, Kmend, and Children’s Books Ireland and was chaired by Luke Reaper, Managing Director of Behaviours and Attitudes.
The Business to Arts Awards recognise businesses, philanthropists, artists, and arts organisations that develop compelling creative partnerships. Shortlisted partnerships focus on arts sponsorship, philanthropy, commissioning of artists, and CSR initiatives, such as employee and community engagement. This year a new Creative Access Award supported by Community Foundation Ireland was launched, seeking to recognise partnerships that offer the opportunity for marginalised and underrepresented groups to participate in the arts.
Award winners will be presented with a limited edition award sculpture created by sculptor Chloe Lennon. The Award Sculpture ‘Equilibrium’ has been commissioned by daa for the 31st year. Chloe Lennon grew up in the midlands of rural Ireland, with a strong interest in natural textures and forms. Her piece represents the relationship between natural and manmade landscapes, focusing on human interventions in nature as we strive to become more conscientious and symbiotic.
The 2023 Business to Arts Awards will take place on Tuesday, 12th September at the National Concert Hall. A total of €25,000 will be presented to successful artists and arts organisations through bursaries and awards on the night.
Louise O’Reilly, Chief Executive of Business to Arts, described the past year as a ‘bumper year of high quality applications post pandemic’.
"This was a very tough judging process with a rise in the focus on community, societal issues, and access to the arts seen across the board.
"We are so grateful for the time, attention and consideration of the judges in what is a mammoth task.”
Luke Reaper, the chairman of the judging panel, concurred that the adjudication process had been difficult.
"It was an honour to chair the judging panel for this year's Business to Arts Awards, as they are vital in illustrating the impact of business supporting the arts.
"This year's shortlist makes it clear that businesses are engaging at a highly creative level across a breadth and depth of the activity in the sector, with exciting newer initiatives emerging alongside more established partnerships.”
The 2023 Business to Arts Awards shortlist is:
Best Large Sponsorship
Best Small Sponsorship supported by Kmend
Best Long-Term Partnership supported by The Irish Times
Best Creativity in the Community supported by Irish Life
ESB and National Concert Hall for ‘Quavers to Quadratics’
The Housing Agency and Irish Architecture Foundation for ‘Housing Unlocked’
Longford County Council and Tom Meskell for ‘Longford Lights Festival’
Irish Hospice Foundation and axis Ballymun for ‘Deadly Conversations’
Best Creativity in the Workplace supported by ESB
Creative Access Award supported by Community Foundation Ireland
Jim McNaughton Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice supported by TileStyle
Best Philanthropic Support to the Arts Award supported by the Arts Council
Judges’ Special Recognition Award supported by Accenture
