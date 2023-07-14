Most ever Cork projects short-listed for Business to Arts Awards

Ardú Street Art Initiative, supported by Cork City Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland, which takes to the streets and alleyways of Cork city throughout October. Ardú will welcome works by seven of Ireland’s most respected and renowned street artists: MASER, Shane O’Driscoll, Deirdre Breen, Peter Martin, James Earley, ACHES, and Garreth Joyce. Picture: Clare Keogh

The nominations for this year’s Business to Arts Awards feature the most ever from Cork according to the shortlists published for the scheme which promotes partnerships, including sponsorship, between businesses and arts companies.

The projects that feature on the shortlist address significant issues such as climate change, neurodivergence, migration and more.

The shortlist includes the following Cork projects:

Future Planet & Cork International Film Festival have been shortlisted for their Sustainability Partnership in the Best Small Sponsorship category supported by Kmend.

University College Cork and Cork Opera House have been shortlisted for the ‘Autistic Theatre Artist-in-Residence Programme’ in the new Creative Access Award category supported by Community Foundation Ireland.

Pat McDonnell Paints and Ardú Street Art Ltd. have been shortlisted in the Jim McNaughton Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice category supported by TileStyle for ‘Ardú Street Art Project’.

The Tomar Trust (Cork Arts Fund) and Sample-Studios have been shortlisted in the Best Philanthropic Support to the Arts category supported by the Arts Council for their 'Studios of Sanctuary' programme.

BioMarin and artist Rachel Doolin have been nominated for their commission 'The Giving Tree' for the Best Creativity in the Workplace supported by ESB.

This year’s shortlist represents a mix of innovative, new partnerships initiated as organisations emerged from the pandemic, as well as a clear intention to provide new pathways and opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities. The construction sector also showed renewed support for the Arts with applications from IPUT, Lioncor, Cairn Homes, Hibernia REG, Henry J. Lyons and organisations such as Irish Architecuture Foundation and the The Housing Agency.

The Judging Panel featured representatives from Accenture, The Irish Times, Community Foundation Ireland, ESB, RTÉ, daa, Irish Life, the Arts Council, TileStyle, Kmend, and Children’s Books Ireland and was chaired by Luke Reaper, Managing Director of Behaviours and Attitudes.

The Business to Arts Awards recognise businesses, philanthropists, artists, and arts organisations that develop compelling creative partnerships. Shortlisted partnerships focus on arts sponsorship, philanthropy, commissioning of artists, and CSR initiatives, such as employee and community engagement. This year a new Creative Access Award supported by Community Foundation Ireland was launched, seeking to recognise partnerships that offer the opportunity for marginalised and underrepresented groups to participate in the arts.

Award winners will be presented with a limited edition award sculpture created by sculptor Chloe Lennon. The Award Sculpture ‘Equilibrium’ has been commissioned by daa for the 31st year. Chloe Lennon grew up in the midlands of rural Ireland, with a strong interest in natural textures and forms. Her piece represents the relationship between natural and manmade landscapes, focusing on human interventions in nature as we strive to become more conscientious and symbiotic.

The 2023 Business to Arts Awards will take place on Tuesday, 12th September at the National Concert Hall. A total of €25,000 will be presented to successful artists and arts organisations through bursaries and awards on the night.

Louise O’Reilly, Chief Executive of Business to Arts, described the past year as a ‘bumper year of high quality applications post pandemic’.

"This was a very tough judging process with a rise in the focus on community, societal issues, and access to the arts seen across the board.

"We are so grateful for the time, attention and consideration of the judges in what is a mammoth task.”

Luke Reaper, the chairman of the judging panel, concurred that the adjudication process had been difficult.

"It was an honour to chair the judging panel for this year's Business to Arts Awards, as they are vital in illustrating the impact of business supporting the arts.

"This year's shortlist makes it clear that businesses are engaging at a highly creative level across a breadth and depth of the activity in the sector, with exciting newer initiatives emerging alongside more established partnerships.”

The 2023 Business to Arts Awards shortlist is:

Best Large Sponsorship

Ebow The Digital Agency and Museum of Literature Ireland for ‘Digital at MoLI’

IPUT Real Estate for ‘Living Canvas’

KPMG and Children’s Books Ireland for ‘Reading Heroes’

Lioncor and IMMA for ‘Éirigh’

Best Small Sponsorship supported by Kmend

Walter’s Bar and ArtNetdlr

HLB Ireland and Graphic Studio Dublin for ‘Returning Home’

Amcomri Entertainment and Richard Harris International Film Festival

Future Planet and Cork International Film Festival

Best Long-Term Partnership supported by The Irish Times

Inspirational Arts and PhotoIreland

Mason Hayes Curran LLP and Royal Dublin Society for ‘The RDS Mason Hayes & Curran Centre Culturel Irlandais Residency Award’

KPMG and Children’s Books Ireland for ‘Reading Heroes’

Ecclesiastical Insurance and Wexford Festival Opera for ‘Wexford Festival Opera’s Volunteer Programme’

Best Creativity in the Community supported by Irish Life

ESB and National Concert Hall for ‘Quavers to Quadratics’

The Housing Agency and Irish Architecture Foundation for ‘Housing Unlocked’

Longford County Council and Tom Meskell for ‘Longford Lights Festival’

Irish Hospice Foundation and axis Ballymun for ‘Deadly Conversations’

Best Creativity in the Workplace supported by ESB

BioMarin and Rachel Doolin for ‘The Giving Tree’

Walkers and National Concert Hall for ‘Primary Ensemble Project’

Connected Hubs (WDC) and Contemporary Irish Art Society for ‘Art in the Hubs’

Hair & Beauty Industry Confederation of Ireland (HABIC), Leitrim County Council Arts Office and Amanda Jane Graham for ‘The Coiffured’

Creative Access Award supported by Community Foundation Ireland

University of Galway, Cúirt International Festival of Literature and Speaking Volumes for ‘Breaking Ground Ireland’

Royal Bank of Canada and axis Ballymun for ‘The RBC Reducing Barriers

to Creation Programme’

University College Cork and Cork Opera House for ‘Autistic Theatre Artist-in-Residence Programme’

Accenture and National Concert Hall for ‘Creative Lab’

Jim McNaughton Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice supported by TileStyle

Pat McDonnell Paints and Ardú Street Art Ltd. for ‘Ardú Street Art Project’

Iarnród Éireann and Fresco Consulting for ‘Actually I Can’

Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and John Rainey for ‘Faculty of Nursing & Midwifery Portrait Sculpture Commission’

Henry J Lyons and Alex Pentek for ‘Primal Form’

Best Philanthropic Support to the Arts Award supported by the Arts Council

Suzanne Lopez and Museum of Literature Ireland for ‘The Edna O'Brien Young Writers Bursary’

ESB, LimeTree Theatre | Belltable and Theatre Royal Waterford for ‘ESB Brighter Future Arts Fund’

The Tomar Trust and Sample-Studios for ‘Studios of Sanctuary’

Rethink Ireland and Sing Ireland for ‘SongSeeking’

Judges’ Special Recognition Award supported by Accenture

National Concert Hall with Walkers, Accenture, The Tomar Trust, Grant Thornton, and ESB

Cork International Film Festival with ESB Energy for Generations Fund, GATE Cinema, Future Planet, and Bank of Ireland Begin Together Arts Fund

ESB with Cork International Film Festival, Lime Tree Theatre, Sunday's Child, Theatre Royal Waterford, and National Concert Hall

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on September 12.