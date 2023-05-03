Mallow Chamber to host free autism awareness workshop for local business community

Adam Harris (above), CEO of the Irish national autism charity ‘As I Am’, will be the guest speaker at Mallow Chamber’s ‘Making Mallow Autism Friendly’ workshop.

WHILE April was officially Autism Awareness month, autism is something that impacts on thousands of families across Ireland throughout the year.

That’s the view of Mallow Chamber, who will host a free ‘Making Mallow Autism Friendly’ workshop for local business owners and managers at the Springfort Hall Hotel on Thursday, May 11 from 6pm-8pm.

The guest speaker at the workshop will be Adam Harris, CEO of Harris, the CEO of the Irish national autism charity ‘As I Am.’

Speaking ahead of the event Mallow Chamber president Sharon Cregg said that with more than 50,000 families in Ireland living with autism it was essential that inclusion becomes part of daily life across all spheres.

“Those affected face barriers to inclusion because of the attitudes of people who may not have first-hand experience of autism, or simply do not have the knowledge to accommodate the autistic community,” said Ms Cregg.

She said the workshop would address these barriers by demonstrating strategies for local business to be more ‘autism friendly’ through practical demonstrations and training ideas.

“Mallow Chamber is committed to raising understanding of autism and introducing supports and learning strategies to give our business community the tools it needs to become inclusive,” said Ms Cregg.

“Small changes can often make a big difference, giving everyone the same chance to live, work, shop and play in Mallow,” she added.

Registration ahead of the workshop by following the ‘Making Mallow Autism Friendly’ link at www.eventbrite.ie is essential for catering purposes.

For more information about the event contact info@mallowchamber.ie or call 089 230 8828.