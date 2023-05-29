Mallow and Fermoy among first locations in Chinese street food chain expansion

Pictured at their flagship premises on Western Road is Noodlee owner Song Ye with Noodlee operations manager Sunny Islam. For further information, visit www.noodlee.ie or download the “myNoodlee” app to view their full range of Chinese street food style dishes. Picture: Miki Barlok

From Beijing to Blackpool: Popular local Chinese street food restaurant Noodlee has announced a €3m investment across Cork city and county as they are set to open 15 new stores of the chain in the coming months.

Cork city based Chinese street food chain, Noodlee, has announced a €3m expansion which will see it open restaurants in Mallow, Fermoy, Carrigaline and 12 other Cork locations, creating up to 200 jobs in the process.

The north Cork towns of Mallow and Fermoy as well as Carrigaline will see Noodlee branches open in the coming weeks while further restaurants will open in Ballincollig, Douglas and Midleton subsequently. An additional three restaurants will open in Blackpool, Mayfield and Cobh and discussions are continuing for other locations in the city and county.

The major investment in Cork’s food and hospitality industry is part of a significant expansion by the brand, who hope to bring their authentic Chinese-style cooking and recipes to a broader Cork audience.

The decision to expand the brand further afield comes following the initial success of two of their stores – one located in Avenue De Rennes in Mahon, and the flagship store next to UCC on Western Road.

Not to be confused as a noodle bar – Noodlee offers an extensive array of Chinese dishes that have been slightly modified to appeal to Irish and European taste pallets, with extensive vegan and vegetarian options available. It also offers fresh to order noodles.

Popular options currently include their famous authentic braised beef noodles and pulled beef noodles which are both served with their own special recipe house broth.

The restaurant’s concept was developed by owner Song Ye. Mr Ye is well known in Cork as a long-standing and highly respected restaurant owner he is also behind the hugely popular Fudi and more restaurants in both Douglas and Blackpool.

“Noodlee in Chinese culture means Chinese street food and that’s exactly what we are pioneering in all of our Cork restaurants. We believe this is the future for Asian and Chinese cuisine – both in Ireland and internationally,” said Mr Ye.

”People have become increasingly more health conscious in recent years and Noodlee represents a healthier and affordable nutritious option for takeaway food.

“We have a long tradition of offering our customers affordable, tasty and high-quality food through Fudi and More and our existing Noodlee stores and that will continue.

“We will continue to maintain our highest standards of food and hospitality excellence and continue working closely with our Irish producers and suppliers for our high-quality poultry and meats,

“We’re very proud of this brand and we are excited to expand further and bring it to more local communities across Cork. Our goal was to create Chinese food that was “as close as it gets” to the real thing and our feedback from our Asian customers is that it is 95% there,

“We’re very excited to bring our latest stores to Carrigaline, Mallow and Fermoy this month and we’re currently recruiting for staff across our existing stores, you can apply by contacting info@noodlee.ie.”

In addition to providing investment and employment opportunities across all of their Cork stores, both Noodlee and Fudi and more offer training opportunities for young Irish chefs.

Due to staff shortages in the hospitality industry, and a lack of availability of chefs familiar with cooking Chinese dishes, Mr Ye admitted it was difficult to find staff to make their dishes. “We wanted to support the local economy in Cork by embracing the challenge of hiring staff with no experience and investing time to train them in the Noodlee way, “ he said.

The restaurant began hiring Irish chefs – specifically with the intention of training them to create their own authentic Chinese dishes. This is a policy Mr Ye has successfully implemented, with Irish staff across all restaurants now skilled in recreating Asian dishes.

Mr Ye says that the long-term goal for the brand is to become an international franchise – with one Noodlee restaurant already in the UK, located in Nottingham.

Visit www,noodlee.ie or you cab download the “myNoodlee” app to view their full range of Chinese dishes. There’s information also on job vacancies at the expanding street food chain.