Leading Cork pallets and packaging firm celebrates 45 years in business

The Mid Cork Pallet team celebrate their 45th year in business at the Clondrohid base.

Mid Cork Pallets founder Johnny Lehane at the celebrations of the company's 45 years in business in Clondrohid.

The Mid Cork Pallets campus at Clondrohid as it is today.

The entrepeneurial spirit of a Cork Gaeltacht businessman who set up a pallet repair firm just outside Clondrohid in 1978 has led to the business expanding massively in the 45 years since and now Mid Cork Pallets and Packaging one of the leading companies in the sector.

As the firm celebrated 45 years in business this week, company founder Johnny Lehane, who qualified as a teacher when he left Coláiste Íosagáin in his native village in the 1960s, outlined the circumstances of how the company was established in 1978.

Johnny had spent 12 years teaching by the time he and a friend of his, Tommy Butler, who died last year, decided to look into the idea of repairing pallets. "We were very friendly as we used to play pool together in the Abbey Hotel and there was talk about pallets at the time.

“We started off repairing pallets for Gouldings Fertiliser in those early years,” he said. “Then things began to develop and they wanted new pallets, as did Cadburys in Rathmore and then Apple came to Cork and Dairygold followed.

"In 1978, manufacturing industries in Ireland were growing fast and the demand for pallets and packaging was soaring,” he recalled. "The" demand for new pallets was growing.”

“We grew from that,” he said. "And we’ve been adding ever since.”

Having become specialists in the pallet repair industry, MCP quickly expanded into pallet manufacturing and were one of the first companies in Ireland to commission an automated pallet manufacturing machine.

In 1992, MCP diversified their operations, expanding steadily into the supply of customised packaging solutions for the drinks, food, e-commerce and medical packaging industries.

While many people imagine that the traditional fertliser pallet is the mainstay of its business, such is the company’s growth and expansion of products, the manufacture of that pallet now represents just 3% of its output.

"Companies such as Guinness have a huge demand for pallets, both in Dublin and Belfast.”

Today, MCP operate from over 700,000 square feet, spread over 60 acres of production and storage facilities and produce over 2.5 million pallets per annum and boast one of the largest pallet offerings in Ireland with their extensive range of timber, heat treated pallets, custom pallets and crates.

The conpany is also one of Ireland’s leading packaging firms and offers a complete service to its customers from hands-on design, prototyping, and expert advice through to producing engaging, unique packaging and currently supply over 10,000 different packaging products!

As a complementary service, the company also offers storage solutions to both new and existing customers from their two strategically located sites in Clondrohid and Dunboyne, Co. Meath.

MCP are one of the largest employers in the locality both directly (employing 100 staff) many of whom are local to the area (over 40% of staff live within a 5 mile radius) and indirectly through timber mills, transportation and other services.

This year marked the company’s 45th year in business which they’re celebrating as a milestone in the progress of MCP. There have been challenging years over the 45 – the economic crash of 2008 and, in particular, when a fire created extensive damage to the plant the week before Christmas in 2011.

"Other sawmills in the area helped us out a great deal and Michael Murnane, the electrical company, sent in 20 people.

"The fire happened on Sunday, the workers came in on Monday and we were back in production on Tuesday.”

Looking back over the 45 years, Johnny remarked. “They weren’t long passing.”

“Key to MCP’s operations has always been our staff, some of which have been with us 45 years and still have many years left!!!

“MCP have seen huge changes over the years, but it is our commitment to providing a quality reliable product at competitive prices exactly when and where our customers need it, mixed with our longstanding and committed staff, has propelled MCP as the leader in our respective fields”.

In the past year the company has doubled in size, a notable achievement given what has happened in that period.

Aidan Harty, Managing Director of MCP, has been with the company for the past 10 years while Johnny is still involved and participates in all the major decisions.

According to Aidan, it wasn’t luck but hard work which has ensured the growth of MCP over its 45 years in business.

“It doesn’t just take luck, it takes a lot of hard work, determination and surrounding yourself with the best staff and loyal customers,”.

“Our experienced staff engage with our customers’ evolving needs to provide them with expert advice, quality products, and reliable delivery, all combined with excellent customer service."

One thing is for sure, the future for MCP is bright, and also green. In 2019 the company commissioned a Combined Heat and Power Plant fuelled by biomass, including sawdust from the manufacture of its pallets and from other sawmills in the region, which generates 1.3megawatts of electricity per hour. As well as meeting MCP’s energy needs on sites, the CHP plant also powers 1,200 homes via the national grid.

MCP is out on its own in terms of establishing its own CHP plant and its foresight is the envy of many companies given the massive increase in the price of fuel in the intervening period and the huge energy costs associated with the manufacture of pallets which are heat dried.

The expansion of MCP continues this year with the commissioning of their third custom-built, leading-edge pallet manufacturing machine later this summer, and the addition of two new warehouses at their Clondrohid and Dunboyne facilities, with an additional capacity of 20,000 pallet spaces.