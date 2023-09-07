Kanturk therapist Jacqueline so grateful for noted award nomination

Jacqueline Higgins, Proprietor of the Angelic Healing Clinic at Strand St. Kanturk, is a finalist in the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards for Masseuse of the Year and Best Customer Experience. The competition will be held at the Raddison Blu Hotel in Cork on September 24th. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Jacqueline Higgins, proprietor of the Angelic Healing Clinic at Strand St. Kanturk, is a finalist in the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards for Masseuse of the Year and Best Customer Experience.

The competition will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Cork on September 24th and Jacqueline is really excited to be in the running for such a prestigious award. “I want to say a huge thank you to my clients, who nominated me. It was a wonderful surprise in June, the day before my birthday, to get a notification that I’m one of the finalists in these categories,” said Jacqueline. “My passion for this industry has never dwindled as there is always so much more to learn.”

Jacqueline is simultaneously celebrating another milestone with the 10th anniversary of the opening of The Angelic Healing Clinic happening this week. “I had just finished studying beauty and body therapy at Mallow College in May 2012 and I began working at Tantalize here in Kanturk for Deirdre O’Callaghan. She taught me how to run a business and it was at her salon that my passion for massage and just giving the clients a full pampering experience began to grow,” Jacqueline explained.

She also paid tribute to Sandra Lehane who, she said, taught her the holistic side of the business and became her Reiki master. “I was so mesmerized by this new aspect that I knew what I wanted to do and that was to be a holistic therapist,” she said.

Jacqueline acquired her current premises at Strand St. when the former occupant, Sandra Lehane, moved to New Zealand in 2013. “I jumped at the opportunity and never looked back since. I built it from the ground up throughout the years, putting the client’s needs, comfort and relaxation at the forefront, from the ambience of the room right through to the treatments.

“I gained new qualifications through the years with reflexology and hot lava shell massages,” she said.

“I’m blessed with all my clients both new and regulars for without them I wouldn’t be able to achieve all of this. I thank you.

“Also, to the amazing community of Kanturk and to The Beauty Zone, we have supported each other throughout the years and I’m beyond grateful. Finally, thank you to my family and friends for your ongoing support,” Jacqueline said as she celebrates her 10th anniversary in business and looks forward eagerly to the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards Ceremony at the end of the month.