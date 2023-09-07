Kanturk Credit Union celebrates 60th anniversary in style

Desmond Daly, Chairman of Kanturk Credit Union, planting an Evergreen Oak Tree in Kanturk Town Park, with Credit Union Board members, Community Council and Tidy Towns groups on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of Kanturk Credit Union last Saturday. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Desmond Daly, Chairman and Kevin Roche, Business Development Officer, pictured with the only surviving founder member Noel O’Brien at the 60th Anniversary celebrations at Kanturk Credit Union on Saturday

Last Saturday, Kanturk Credit Union celebrated 60 years serving the community of Kanturk and surrounding areas in great style. The morning kicked off with Chairman Desmond Daly, and his fellow board members planting an Evergreen Oak Tree in the Town Park.

Following the planting ceremony, the Credit Union office was the place to be for the remainder of the afternoon. Red FM Presenters rolled out the hits, Insta Coffee staff served up teas and coffees to the large attendance, refreshments were provided by Café Bia and Alfie’s Ice Cream van was on hand to help cool everyone off while they basked in the glorious sunshine outside the Credit Union building.

Meanwhile, Aileen Lehane was face painting and the children were queuing up in their droves to avail of Aileen’s creativity.

Noel O’Brien, the last founding member still living, was on hand to say a few words about the forming of the credit union in Kanturk back in 1963.

Noel cut the 60th anniversary cake, beautifully designed by Petra Kriva of Yumm Café, before Chair Desmond Daly spoke on behalf of the Board, thanking everyone associated with the forming, developing and continuous improvements made to Kanturk Credit Union due to the hard work of a lot of people over six decades.

The ‘Lucky 6’ Member give-away took place after the formalities were over and lucky local lady Amanda Higgins won the big cash prize of €1,000. Billy Daly, Kilbrin, won €500 and Susan Shine, Banteer, Margaret Barrett, Lyre, Emma O’ Callaghan, Kanturk and Ian Hassett, Kanturk, each won €250.

Kevin Roche, Business Development Officer at Kanturk Credit Union, thanked everyone for making the day such a memorable occasion. “Today is a great occasion for the town of Kanturk and surrounding villages within our common bond. It is a celebration for everyone who has been, is and will be part of Kanturk Credit Union in the future. I think the crowd present here today is an indication of how valued the Credit Union is in Kanturk. It is great to have the last surviving founding member, Noel O’Brien with us today as our guest of honour by cutting the 60th anniversary cake; this is something he has been on hand to do at our 30th, 40th and 50th celebrations.”

Kevin said that without the hard work of his fellow staff, manager Martin and board of directors, the day would not be the great occasion that it was.

“I want to thank them all for all their hard work and dedication in making this day such a memorable one,” Kevin continued. And he concluded by encouraging everyone to support local businesses.

“Kanturk is a great town, and we have everything we want and need here on our doorstep. We are huge advocates in Kanturk Credit Union of supporting local and keeping as much business as possible here in the town. Yumm Café provided our beautiful cake, Café Bia provided refreshments, Insta Coffee kept everyone hydrated and Aileen Lehane was on hand to paint the children’s faces. I also want to give a special mention to Kanturk Printers for all their hard work in helping us promote this celebration. The Credit Union ethos is all about giving back to the community and that is what we will continue to do.”