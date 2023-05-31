Macra chief rejects cow cull proposal to counter climate change

A GOVERNMENT report which proposes culling 200,000 Irish dairy cows is the wrong way to meet Ireland’s climate targets, the president of Macra na Feirme, Elaine Houlihan has said.

Ms. Houlihan described the report which contained the proposal, to be implemented over a three year time frame, as a ‘complete kneejerk report’.

“The solution to deliver sustainable results on climate targets for agriculture is emerging from our farmers and food producers based on the best practice as derived from experience, research and science backed by our world class agricultural scientists working on new solutions, that will deliver emissions reduction for the sector and not by unsustainable shortterm strategies like culling.”