Cork to share €663m EU fund for balanced regional development

Pictured at its launch in Kilkenny Castle were from left Cllr Oliver Walsh, Cathaoirleach Southern Regional Assembly, Miia Jouppi, European Commission and Andrew Condon, Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform. Picture Dylan Vaughan. — © Dylan Vaughan

Over €663 million is to be invested in the Southern Region and the Eastern and Midland Region which includes Cork over the next seven years to help create quality jobs, transition to low carbon and support higher education, enterprises, public bodies and local authorities in delivering balanced regional development.

The Southern, Eastern & Midland Regional Programme 2021-27 launched on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 is co-financed through the European Regional Development Fund, (ERDF), by the European Union and the Government of Ireland and managed by the Southern Regional Assembly. ERDF aims to strengthen economic, social and territorial cohesion in the EU by correcting the imbalances between its regions.

This Programme invests in activities that will build research, development & innovation capacity, assist homeowners in or at risk of energy poverty and contribute to the revitalisation of our regions’ towns centres through sustainable urban development.

The Progamme Area has a population of 3.8 million and covers just over half of the country.

Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Carlow, Tipperary, Wexford, Kilkenny, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow, Louth, Westmeath, Laois, Offaly, Longford as well as Dublin are targeted as part of the Programme, which is aligned with the Irish Government’s aim of promoting balanced regional development through the Regional Economic and Spatial Strategies for the two regions of the Programme Area.