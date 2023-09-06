Cork set to host National Women’s Enterprise Day event next month

Pat Kane, founder of Reuzi.ie, will be among the guest speakers at the National Women’s Enterprise Day regional event in Clonakilty on October 19.

A NUMBER of high-profile guests have been lined up for the National Women’s Enterprise regional event, which will take place on Thursday, October 19 at the Dunmore House hotel in Clonakilty.

Now in its 17th year, National Women’s Enterprise Day shines the spotlight on female entrepreneurship, opens the prospect of entrepreneurship to women who may not have considered it before and highlights what supports are available.

The regional event in Clonakilty, organised by Cork County Council’s North & South Local Enterprise Office (LEO), will also provide valuable networking opportunities to connect with industry experts together with acknowledging the achievements of women in enterprise.

Hosted by Cork-based Jane Keating, creator of the ‘Go Do You’ podcasts, the event will be opened with an address by Sharon Corcoran, head of Cork County Council’s Economic Development, Enterprise and Tourism directorate.

Guest speakers will include award-winning sustainability strategist Pat Kane, the founder of Reuzi.ie and co-founder of ‘Good Better Best’, who will speak about building a future-proof business, touching on her own entrepreneurial journey whilst also highlighting the small ways businesses can improve their sustainable practices.

The day will also include a panel discussion, followed by a keynote speech deliver by Laura Dowling, award-winning pharmacist and founder & CEO of the ‘fabÜ’ wellness online portal.

Speaking ahead of the event Cllr Gillian Coughlan, deputising for the Mayor of County Cork, urged women from across the Cork region to sign up for the event.

“National Women’s Enterprise Day continues to highlight female entrepreneurs, encouraging them to build their community, share their successes and inspire others to follow their paths,” said Cllr Coughlan.

“I wholeheartedly encourage women in business from across Cork County to register to attend, and to embrace the theme of “Empowering Business Together” through networking, knowledge sharing and following the journeys of real-life entrepreneurs with leading light client companies speaking on the day,” she added.

This initiative is led by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices nationwide, and funded by the Government of Ireland, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and Local Authorities. T

To book your place for the Cork event visit www.localenterprise.ie.