Cork Chamber welcomes €135m investment by US chip giant

AMERICAN semi-conductor giant AMD, which manufactures graphic boards for gaming machines, has announced it is to create up to 290 new jobs in Cork and Dublin in a total investment of €135m by the US firm.

The investment was welcomed by Cork Chamber of Commerce CEO, Conor Healy.

“This announcement by AMD of a $135 million investment is very significant and demonstrates the company’s commitment to Ireland as a strategic location for R&D, innovation and engineering.

“The investment and associated creation of 290 jobs across the Little Island, Cork and Dublin sites will strengthen our vibrant technology sector and will also impact positively on the broader ecosystem in the Cork region,” he said.

The new jobs include engineering and research positions, as well as a broad range of additional support roles.

The four-year investment will fund strategic research and development projects.

“Cork has a strong track record in attracting FDI and we must remain focused on enhancing the region’s attractiveness and global competitiveness,” said Mr Healy.

"The recent and ongoing upgrades to the Dunkettle Interchange, the associated new cycle routes, and improved access to Little Island are all very positive – as is the increased 15-minute frequency of the suburban rail line.

"While these all give greater choice in transport modes, the next step in delivering on the electrification of the suburban rail line is essential to moving towards a more sustainable future for Cork.

“Continued delivery of housing is also a priority for continued economic growth.”