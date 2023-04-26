Cork-based Carbery Group unveils appointment of Fermoy native Liam Hughes to senior financial role

FERMOY native Liam Hughes has been unveiled as the new group chief financial officer and executive director of the Cork-based international, dairy, flavours and nutritional ingredients giant Carbery Group.

Mr Hughes, who is due to take up his new role in the coming months, joins Ballineen-based Carbery from the Kerry Group where he has worked for the past 13-years.

A graduate of the Munster Technological University (MTU) with and honours degree in Business Studies/Accountancy, Mr Hughes went on to study at the Waterford Institute of Technology, earning a Master of Accountancy (MACC).

Following a more than three-year stint as an internal auditor with the Bank of Ireland, Mr Hughes joined the Kerry Group in 2010 going on to hold several senior finance roles and global senior leadership positions in Europe and the US.

These have included holding vice-presidency and presidency of Kerry’s North American ‘Taste’ business and more recently heading up its European operation.

Commenting on the new appointment Carbery Group CEO Jason Hawkins said Mr Hughes has successful track record for driving growth and delivering large national and international transformation and would bring deep financial and extensive commercial experience to his new role.

“I am really pleased to welcome Liam to Carbery, after an extensive global search to find the right person for us. Liam joins at a crucial stage for our organisation, as we seek to build on 50-years of evolution and propel the company into the next phase of success,” said Mr Hawkins.

“The Group CFO is a pivotal role to achieve this, and I look forward to working with Liam and drawing on his extensive financial management and commercial experience, and also his strength in driving growth supported by innovation, commercial expertise and new approaches,” he added.

Sentiments echoed by Carbery Group chairman Cormac O’Keeffe.

“On behalf of the Board, I welcome Liam and look forward to working with him,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

“I would also like to reiterate our thanks to our outgoing CFO Colm Leen for his many years of commitment to Carbery and wish him all the best for the future,” he added.