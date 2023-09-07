60 beds, 80 jobs at new Charleville nursing home

The new Mowlam Healthcare run nursing home, located at Railway Road, Charleville is now open to accept patients.

The new health care facility has 60 beds and will employ an initial staff of 80 people, which will be a huge boost to the local economy.

Mowlam healthcare is an Irish owned health care leader prioritising excellence in clinical care, in staff, services and facilities, improving health outcomes for the older people in their care. They provide person-centred health care with compassion, dignity, and respect.

The nursing home provides personalised nursing care to long and short-term patients along with respite care, rehabilitation care and dementia care.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care they will also provide activities-based programmes, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and music therapy.

The brochure for the new home states that: “Our residents’ happiness and quality of life is our priority. We take time to get to know our residents so that they can continue to live their lives in keeping with their individual lifestyle choices.

“The community rooms, breakout spaces and gardens provide opportunities for social engagement, and there will be a wide range of activities, both indoor and outdoor to meet the needs and interests of patients.”

They will be supported by a team of compassionate nurses, senior carers and care assistants, whose focus will be to enhance the lives of the elderly residents in their care.

A bedroom will provide a private and comfortable and personal environment for both short-term recuperation or as a place of to make their home. The resident’s private bedrooms are regarded as just as important as their communal spaces in fostering a sense of home in the new facility.