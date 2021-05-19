Offaly goal before half-time was huge

Leaving Wicklow's early 1-1 aside, Davy Burke said that his team had received a wake-up call early on in the game in Aughrim on Sunday where Offaly's physicality 'shocked' the home side.

However, the Wicklow manager said that he felt his side had recovered and had grown into the game as the first half matured.

'I think we got a bit of a wake-up call early on,' said Burke after the game. 'We're probably used to Division 4 standard and Division 4 opposition and they kind of play a lot of football in front of you and you have time on the ball. I think you could see clearly that Offaly hit the ground running - their physicality shocked us a little bit which is disappointing. But I really believe that we grew into the game as it went on.

'We're a young side, a really, really young side. Pound for pound in the country, there's no younger team than us. I haven't done the maths on it, but I'd be very confident to say that there is no younger team than us in the country. Overall, we grew into it, we dug it out, we stayed strong all the way until the end. Are you going to win every game in Division 3? No. Are we expected to? No. But do we need to learn? Absolutely,' he added.

Offaly's searing runs through the Wicklow midfield and defence was the stuff of nightmares early on. Davy Burke said that if you don't have contact with attacking players then they will run through you.

'No contact. We wanted to run backwards, and they were loving it. If a team wants to attack you and you don't put any bit of contact on them... well, they're going to run through you. And Offaly ran through us time and time again early on. It looked ominous. But I have to say, I was really impressed with how we adapted and how we reacted. It took half-time to come, to get inside to readjust a small bit. But I honestly think... Podge O'Toole, a massive goal chance at the start of the second half. The goal before half-time was a killer. A three-point game, very even game. I thought we had put up the umbrella but then that goal, I thought it was a free out, he didn't give it, and then the ball ends up in the back of the net.

'It was massive (the Offaly goal before half-time). Goes from three points to six points and then you're chasing that for the whole (second) half. How many times were we down to three points in the second half, that means you're down to a draw. Look, the referees are only starting out as well. I'm not here to give out about refs. It's disappointing,' he said.

Losing Connor Byrne to a black card wasn't the disaster it might have been. Davy Burke said the work rate of the other 14 players determined that.

'No, because the work rate was there. And you practice in training with 14 men the odd time, so we're used to it. I will say that if that 10 (minutes without Conor Byrne) had come in the first half I would have been worried because we weren't at the pitch of the game, we weren't tuned in, and we were probably a bit taken aback by them.

'Once we got fully up to it - are you telling me we're not up to it? Absolutely we are up to this level, but it took us 20 minutes to get there,' he said.

Former Dublin player Nicky Devereux was in fine form for Wicklow in Aughrim, saving the day on a number of occasions with clever steals. Davy Burke was happy with the impact of some of his substitutes and confident that some players who had relatively quiet days will shine brighter in Semple Stadium.

'A good game (Nicky Devereux); thought he was solid enough. I'd say the lungs were blowing near the end there. If you look across the board, I'd say the lungs were blowing across the board, which is fair enough. We only have done what we have done.

'Nicky is a good addition. Hoping John Crowe will be back next weekend, hopefully. JP Hurley, great to see him, Eoin Murtagh came in, Eoin's been around a long time for a young man, Kev Quinn came in, made an impact, I think. You could see Andy Maher wasn't quite at the (pitch of the) game. Andy is a seriously important player for us. Missed a lot (of time). Hamstring injury in the season there, on his own, and he's only back. He wasn't getting into the spaces he usually gets into. But this time next week in Semple Stadium, I think Andy will get into them.

'We probably hung Cathal McGee out to dry, possibly. We took him off after 15 or 20 minutes. It was more of a system error more than a Cathal McGee error. Something wasn't going right, and someone had to go.

'So, he was the man singled out. Cathal will be back in the frame again next weekend without a doubt.

We got through the game unscathed. I think we got our eyes open regarding the level, but I absolutely don't think we are a million miles off it either,' he said.

