Wholesale and retail the largest employer

In April 2016, when the Census was being carried out, that particular sector accounted for 8,140 workers or 13.8 per cent. Human health and social work activities was the next largest, with 6,387 workers (10.8 per cent). In third position was education (nine per cent), followed by manufacturing (8.3 per cent), and professional, scientific and technical activities (6.5 per cent).

The 2,062 people (3.5 per cent) working in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector was eight fewer than in 2011. A further 3,483 persons, or 5.9 per cent, were employed in construction, compared with 2,677 five years previously. The total number of unemployed people in the county was 8,603, resulting in an unemployment rate of 12.7 per cent, compared with 19.3 per cent in April 2011.

Nationally, the unemployment rate recorded by Census 2016 was 12.9 per cent. Of the unemployed in the county, 791 (9.2 per cent) were first-time job seekers. Among Wicklow's unemployed, 89.1 per cent were Irish nationals, compared with 87.8 per cent in 2011, while 10.9 per cent were non-Irish nationals, down from 12.2 per cent.