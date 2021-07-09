Bray People

St Fergal’s NS is ‘Feeling Good’


Mary Fogarty

St Fergal's National School were awarded their Amber Flag during the first lockdown period last year. This flag is awarded to schools who take part in a number of initiatives to promote positive mental health among the school community.

They finally got to celebrate their flag with a 'Feeling Good' fundraising walk for Pieta House earlier this month.

In doing so, they raised an incredible €800 for the charity.

It was a beautiful sunny day and every class took part in the walk. There was a stop at six points around the school's award winning school garden, woodland walk and pond on the school grounds.

Each stop had a positive mental health activity. Everyone shared happy memories, shared compliments, shared what they liked about themselves and what they enjoyed doing.

There was even a music stop where they danced to 'Reach for the Stars', 'Can't Stop this Feeling', and 'YMCA'.

This was all topped off with an ice-pop to cool down at the end. It was nice for staff to see children aged between 5 and 12 all taking part. Everyone felt great after the walk and it might even become an annual event.

