St Fergal’s NS is ‘Feeling Good’

St Fergal's National School were awarded their Amber Flag during the first lockdown period last year. This flag is awarded to schools who take part in a number of initiatives to promote positive mental health among the school community.

They finally got to celebrate their flag with a 'Feeling Good' fundraising walk for Pieta House earlier this month.

In doing so, they raised an incredible €800 for the charity.

It was a beautiful sunny day and every class took part in the walk. There was a stop at six points around the school's award winning school garden, woodland walk and pond on the school grounds.

Each stop had a positive mental health activity. Everyone shared happy memories, shared compliments, shared what they liked about themselves and what they enjoyed doing.

There was even a music stop where they danced to 'Reach for the Stars', 'Can't Stop this Feeling', and 'YMCA'.

This was all topped off with an ice-pop to cool down at the end. It was nice for staff to see children aged between 5 and 12 all taking part. Everyone felt great after the walk and it might even become an annual event.