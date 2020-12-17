Growing hemp and keeping unusual cattle in the hills of Wicklow

The Hanbidge farm in the townland of Englishtown near Baltinglass is natural sheep rearing countryside.

According to John Hanbidge who started tending the land here in 1977, it has just a few inches of clay overlaid on a foundation of sand. As a result, the fields are so well drained that the grass is likely to burn up in anything resembling a dry spell.

Add in the fact that the holding is at an altitude of 600 feet or so, with an aspect that faces into the prevailing south-westerlies, and it is clear that stock here require a touch of hardiness.

So indeed there are plenty of sheep grazing on the Hanbidge farm where 58-year-old John has also been known to bring up cattle, the type of cattle built to withstand a good wetting, the sort of wetting that inevitably comes with such territory.

Expand Close Some of the animals living on the family farm. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Some of the animals living on the family farm.

'Nothing too complicated,' is how he sums up his stewardship of this breezy spot where he lives with his wife Hazel. But over the past five years or so, John has been obliged to broaden his horizons, ever since passing partial control of the family enterprise to the next generation, who have taken up their share of the reins with a quiverful of new ideas, loosing off arrows of innovation and exploration.

Son Edward has introduced unusual breeds, has pioneered fresh methods of farming in Englishtown, and he speaks without frowning about organic agriculture or about reaching out across the farm gate to make contact with the people who consume what this land produces.

Edward has also played host to around 6,000 visitors, introducing coachloads of foreign tourists to the realities of Irish agriculture, and taking on the role of a showman in the process until Covid-19 brought down the curtain on such entertainment.

Most radically of all, not content to keep every acre under grass, he has broken with family tradition and begun to use a section of the holding to grow an arable crop which has not been common in Ireland for more than a century - hemp.

The result is a line of home-produced hemp products, under the brand name Keadeen, which are being sold as food supplements, using a web-site to drum up custom for a business that has added a raft of up-to-date thinking and modern technology to the tried and trusted model of a family farm.

'I do cattle and sheep too,' laughs Edward, a 35-year-old with a ready smile, when it is put to him that he is staging some sort of revolution on the 50 acres that he controls along with some mountainy land up under Keadeen mountain - hence the brand name.

Expand Close Some of the animals living on the family farm. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Some of the animals living on the family farm.

He tells the reporter that he was reared here in Englishtown, which lies around half way between Kiltegan and Baltinglass, the eldest of three children in the family of John and Hazel Hanbidge. The siblings have both migrated across the nearby border into County Carlow; sister Heather now lives in Rathvilly while brother Spencer farms near Tullow.

As a baby, Edward was put in a buggy and brought to the sheep pens where his parents were working. He reckons that he first sat at the controls of a David Brown tractor at the age of eight. He was making a meaningful contribution to working the land drawing in bales by the time he was 12. Becoming a career farmer was nevertheless certainly not part of his original plan.

When he left school in Baltinglass, he headed for Waterford and graduated successfully from the degree course in electronics at the Institute of Technology in the fateful year of 2008. With recession gathering pace in the wake of the banking collapse, the timing of his arrival on the jobs market could not have been worse. He had to settle for work experience with a firm in Dublin which repaired car alarm and automotive computer systems. He left that to work at the mart in Blessington and then he earned a few bob installing stoves.

Then a fire razed the straw shed at Englishtown in 2013 and he found that he was coming home more often to give John a helping hand in the wake of this setback. The transition from part-time assistant to full-time farmer was sealed in 2015 with encouragement from a Government scheme encouraging young farmers to take control of more land.

Expand Close Edward Hanbidge with some of the hemp that’s grown on the family farm to make products such as Keadeen Organic Hemp Oil / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Edward Hanbidge with some of the hemp that’s grown on the family farm to make products such as Keadeen Organic Hemp Oil

He now resides in the mountains at Donard with wife Sharon (who hails from Bray) and their three children - Erin, Finn and baby Donncha - and part of the deal with his father includes land in the upland area. However, he spends most of his working time in Englishtown where he was quick to signal his intention to run the enterprise according to organic principles. Like the young farmer initiative, this decision was encouraged by a Government programme but it also reflects his personal views.

Edward surveys the state of farming across the republic from the viewpoint of someone who has a future to plan and a family to support. Off the top of his head, he reckons that there are 137,000 farms in the country and that half of these have income from other sources. Edward also notes that there are more farmers aged 70-plus than there are farmers aged less than 40.

'It's madness,' he concludes and the madness results in a situation where the typical landholder either does not have the vision or the energy or does not have the time to make the most of their agri-business. So most farms churn out crops or livestock destined for mass markets as dictated by huge corporations.

Edward is radical as he sets about finding ways of adding value to his animals, his crops and his land, by reaching out directly to potential customers. The revolution on the Hanbidge farm started with his interest in Dexter cattle. They are a traditional Irish breed nimbly suited to fending for themselves on the exposed mountainsides of West Wicklow.

He eulogises the quality of meat that comes from his animals but says they do not suit the meat factory system which is set up to process 300 kilo Charolais rather than 180 kilo Dexters. The answer is to take his stock to the abattoir in Castledermot and then sell the beef to customers in 10 kilo boxes, cutting out the middle man altogether.

'You have to think outside the box and so that you add value, not Larry Goodman.

'It's great being a farmer because you are your own boss and you can pick your own hours,' he muses. 'But it is a challenge.' Part of the challenge as he presents it is being able to see beyond the ditch and being prepared to take on marketing and processing was well as the usual farm tasks.

So Keadeen has a website (wwws.keadeenmountainfarms.ie) while wife Sharon, an accountant technician by training, plays a big part in the promotion work through Facebook and Instagram. The site takes orders for the beef but is also being geared up to sell hemp products produced on the spot from the crop grown in the farm's Lane Field.

Edward has been experimenting with this unusual crop since 2015 when seven acres yielded 120 bales, most of which was sold to make building materials. Hemp is incredibly versatile, as any enthusiast such as the Kiltegan man will quickly tell you, reeling of a list of the products which can be made.

It makes good insulation material, has applications in the world of electronics, and can be converted into construction blocks, while the fibres used to be the stuff of ropes and tunics for navies around the world. By-products find their way into pet food while anything which is left over can always be thrown down in the cattle shed as bedding.

More lucratively, the flowers and seeds can be processed to make food 'CBD' supplements, rich in omega oils and all sorts of other goodies which have been added to the Keadeen range. As it is related to cannabis, hemp has to be grown under licence, but more and more landholders are taking out their licences - 77 at the last count, up from seven just five years ago.

'It does not get you stoned,' stresses Edward, 'but CBD is psychoactive and that is why it has so many benefits working with the cardio-vascular and immune systems. Hemp has a future and it is here to stay.' He hopes that hemp play be an integral part of the building whenever he and Sharon get to build their own home. In the meantime, he notes that it is possible to make a hemp milk, while he is playing around with recipes for hemp coffee and hemp protein supplements as he seeks to broaden the portfolio.

'There are 50,000 different things you can make from hemp but we are just starting with food production; that's the first port of call,' concludes Edward Hanbidge. Goodness only knows where his voyage will eventually lead.

Wicklow People