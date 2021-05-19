Ian grew up around music and always loved playing

Ian Ashford & the Solidarity Band have released their song 'Ally' ahead of a second album release later in the year.

A native of Stillorgan and resident of France, Ian has deep ties with Bray.

His late dad Paul Ashford was a musician of renown, a member of The Miami Showband and later Stepaside.

'As the name of the song suggests, it was written for anyone who needs a friend in difficult times, something that we think might resonate with people given the world we are living in,' said Ian.

Ian's father Paul grew up on the Dargle Road and formed a band called the Chosen Few with the late Fran O'Toole, also later a member of the Miami Showband. Paul is buried in Springfield Cemetery in Bray.

One of his 'Stepaside' songs, 'The Last Resort', was written about his home town.

Fran was one of the band members murdered in what became known as The Miami Showband Massacre on July 31, 1975.

The UVF loyalist paramilitary group ambushed the band on the A1 at Buskhill in County Down.

Five people were killed, three of them members of The Miami - Fran O'Toole, Brian McCoy and Anthony Geraghty, and two of the gunmen.

'His death was a big blow,' said Ian. 'Brian McCoy was his best man. He lost close friends at a young age, very violently.

'Dad was working in Industrial Yarns in Bray after his grandmother had passed away. And he went on to live with Marie and Noel Vickers on the Boghall Road. He was with them until he was in The Miami just before he got married to my mother

'Himself and Fran were great friends. They set up a band before The Miami called The Chosen Few who were really popular. They played Wilson Picket numbers and things like that.'

The Miami went looking for Paul and Fran. Paul was with the band for six or seven years, and left just months before the killings.

'After the Miami tragedy, that was a huge shock in the family,' said Ian.

Its repercussions were felt throughout families, instilling some fear and a ripple effect of trauma which was far-reaching.

'The atrocity should be honoured every year on the date of the anniversary, not hidden away. It's a trauma that needs to be healed by proper debate and discussions.

'It was an assault on Irish culture, on musicians and poetry. Suddenly, musicians had been murdered. That struck the fear of God into people having fun, being creative or doing anything to help people be happy

'They were doing gigs up the north with Catholics and Protestants at all the concerts It was a bringing together of communities through music, it was a wonderful thing. And somebody decided that this wouldn't be going on anymore, and they murdered them.

'It's always there in the house, it's part of our history it's part of our family history. Hopefully something like that will never happen again.'

Ian was aged around three at that time, and remembers knowing something terrible had happened, if not quite what.

He grew up with music around him.

'Dad went to Berklee to study in the States and when he came back he was in a band called Stepaside who were big in Dublin at the time

'He was touring with the Fury brothers, so I'd be in the studio with the Furies when I was a little fella. You were just around music. Your dad's bass case is around, and there was a spirit of music.'

Ian also had a clear view of the reality around life as a gigging musician.

'I saw the life my dad was living and it's a tough life for a musician even if you're doing well, especially in the old days. He'd be out in bars in the middle of the day trying to get gigs. Then gigging and not getting the chance to write songs.

'I saw behind the curtain, it's not a glamorous life! There's a lot of insecurity in it with no steady wage. Unless you're hugely successful it's a graft.'

Ian studied psychology at university, and that knowledge and understanding of the human condition, as well as some years of living, have informed his songs and their subjects.

'I was always dabbling in music and writing,' he said. 'Five or six years ago I started finishing songs. I put out an album a couple of years ago and just finished a second one.

'Finishing the songs was the hard part, and I got around to it a bit later. In life these things arrive when they arrive.'

After college, he went to the States and worked in California for a couple of years.

'In Ireland you're supposed to be 28 before you get involved in working in psychology, so at 28 I worked in Aware for two or three years and I've done outreach work - educational psychology around depression, and studied cognitive psychology in Trinity.'

Ian's ex-partner is French and moved back there with their young son after their separation, so Ian relocated too in order to be near their son, who is now 18.

'I came back to music and got stuck into the project when he was getting a little older,' said Ian.

He plays guitar and bass but his specialty is songwriting. He collaborates with a group of musicians, the 'Solidarity Band', to finish and produce the material.

'It's a team effort,' said Ian. 'I write the melody and lyrics and we work on the arrangement and production together.'

They work remotely to build the songs, being located in various countries around the world. 'It works really well. Everything is possible with the technology.'

Ian said he couldn't have made the album without the input of his collaborators.

Ally started out as a song for himself, the idea being to be a better friend to yourself, and in turn to be a better friend to people around you.

'It evolved a big more,' said Ian.

'We had a few friends who are Asian and some people in the States when hate crimes were starting up. We decided in the video to make a stand against hate crime, and stand by people being victimised for no reason at all. It's anti-bullying, anti-slander, gossip.'

The song's message is to call people out on negativity, stand by friends and stick up for people.

The rest of the songs in the album are about a variety of themes, including childhood memories with Ian's cousins the Robinsons in Bray, and the O'Donnell's in Greystones.

'A lot of patience and time went into writing them, trying to find the right words and be true.'

'My auntie Betty (and Peter) Robinson used to live in Oldcourt. I was very close to my cousins Sinead, David and Brian Robinson. They used to come out to Stillorgan to my grandfather's house and I'd go back to stay with them on a Saturday night. I have cousins in Greystones Eoin, Aoife, Deirdre and AnneMarie and I spent time there too.'

Ally is available on all streaming platforms. There is a video on YouTube and the song was recently added to the RTÉ recommends playlist. 'I was delighted to get the nod,' said Ian.

The album 'Inheritance' will be available later in the year, hopefully with some live performances to follow, Covid regulations allowing.

'Nobody knows what's going to happen on that front at the moment,' said Ian, who said that the first album, Symbols, came out just as the pandemic started, so gigging hasn't been possible.

Creating music during Covid helped to keep him focuses. 'You've got a project to do, and music is really therapeutic, especially in a time like this,' he said. 'It was very helpful for everyone in the project to keep our spirits high.'

And the memory of those musicians who were killed is never far from his mind.

'The music will prevail. It's part of my history, I'm standing, and I'll keep raising awareness of The Miami and what happened because it should be spoken about.

'We (musicians) didn't curl up and hide away. We're standing up and saying we're still here', he said.

