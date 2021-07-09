Rovers snap up too many bargains in ‘Shop Dundalk’

How do you knock Dundalk off the perch they have occupied as the top League of Ireland team for almost the past decade?
Answer: Sign their best players.
At least that seems to be
the philosophy employed by
Shamrock Rovers which looks
to be working as they are well
on their way to taking over
Dundalk’s mantle.
There was a perfect illustration
of that strategy in Friday
night’s clash between the
great rivals to which visiting
fans were allowed into an LOI
ground for the first time in 18
months.
Rovers who deservedly
won 3-1 had in their ranks four
ex-Dundalk players, a number
of whom played prominent
roles in defeating their former
employers.
Some were more conspicuous
than others such as Sean
Gannon who scored a stunning
goal, probably the best of his
career, while another, Ronan
Finn eclipsed Dundalk’s expensively
recruited midfielders
from four different countries
with yet another consistent,
energetic and committed performance
that has been the
hallmark of his career.
It is therefore a worthwhile
exercise to compare the performances
of the former Dundalk
players with players recruited
to replace them, making that
assessment entirely on the
evidence of Friday’s game.
GANNON -V- JURKOVSKIS
No contest. Gannon won hands
down, not just for his explosive
finish, but for manner in
which he protected the ball,
defended with resolution when
needed, and brought energy
and commitment to his game.
At Dundalk he was never that
comfortable when on the rare
occasions he was asked to play
in the more advanced wingback
role, for he always looked
more comfortable playing in
the back-four that Dundalk
employed during most of his
time at Oriel Park.
However, being a good professional
and quality player
he has adjusted to the wingback
role employed by Stephen
Bradley in a 3-4-3 system, calling
on his defensive experience
when necessary and increasingly
getting the confidence to
contribute to his team’s attacking
threat.
His replacement at Dundalk, the 16 times capped 24-year-old Latvian international Raivis Jurkovskis has failed to deliver on the initial early promise and had a poor game against Rovers, frequently giving the ball away, failing to make the best use of the limited attacking opportunities created, and crucially failing to track the flight
of a free kick delivery to the far post, allowing Liam Scales to climb above him to provide the cushioned header for Rovers third and clinging goal.
HOARE -V- NATTESTAD
Again this contest was won by the Rovers player who has become a key player in Bradley’s back three. At Dundalk he always looked more comfortable playing in the middle of a back four, for at times when he played either as a rightback, or in the back three that Filippo Giovagnoli sometimes employed, notably in the European games, he was caught for pace on occasions.
Now with Rovers and playing regularly in a back three his confidence is growing, for allied to his ball winning ability and energy that was always evident in his game, he is using the ball better, and is a great asset in both boxes at winning the aerial battles.
Nattestad has struggled with injury to get on the field, playing just a handful of games, and perhaps Dundalk fans have not seen the best of the 6ft 6 inches Faroese Island international because he hasn’t been fully fit. On Friday the 27-year-old struggled with the pace of the game, especially when turned, and both he and his defensive partner Andy Boyle found it difficult to cope with the physicality and the strong running of both Rory Gaffney and Aaron Greene.
FINN -V- ZAHIBO
Another contest in which the Rovers player came out on top.
The all action Finn has become the heartbeat of this Rovers team since leaving Dundalk, seeing off a number of much vaunted younger challengers, and while he was employed by Bradley in a wing-back role last season, he has been restored to the midfield engine room, giving on Friday night yet another typical energetic performance, chasing down every ball, and rarely giving the ball away.
Zahibo, like Nattertad has failed to impress in his limited outings with the team, for he too has been missing too many games because of international duty with the Central African Republic. On Friday night be was called into the fray after 33 minutes when Greg Sloggett was injured, thus depriving the team of the defensive shield that the former Derry City player was trying to provide following the departure of Chris Shields to Linfield.
Sloggett’s injury was crucial in the concession of Rovers for two goals, for the strikes by Scales and Gannon were fired from the area on the edge of the box that was left unprotected, as Dundalk tried to adjust their defensive midfield combination, with Scales allowed run unchallenged to fire home just four minutes after Sloggott was replaced.
Given his experience as a defensive midfielder, Shields departure and the opportunity provided by Sloggott’s injury should have provided the 27-year-old with a great break