Rovers snap up too many bargains in ‘Shop Dundalk’

How do you knock Dundalk off the perch they have occupied as the top League of Ireland team for almost the past decade?

Answer: Sign their best players.

At least that seems to be

the philosophy employed by

Shamrock Rovers which looks

to be working as they are well

on their way to taking over

Dundalk’s mantle.

There was a perfect illustration

of that strategy in Friday

night’s clash between the

great rivals to which visiting

fans were allowed into an LOI

ground for the first time in 18

months.

Rovers who deservedly

won 3-1 had in their ranks four

ex-Dundalk players, a number

of whom played prominent

roles in defeating their former

employers.

Some were more conspicuous

than others such as Sean

Gannon who scored a stunning

goal, probably the best of his

career, while another, Ronan

Finn eclipsed Dundalk’s expensively

recruited midfielders

from four different countries

with yet another consistent,

energetic and committed performance

that has been the

hallmark of his career.

It is therefore a worthwhile

exercise to compare the performances

of the former Dundalk

players with players recruited

to replace them, making that

assessment entirely on the

evidence of Friday’s game.

GANNON -V- JURKOVSKIS

No contest. Gannon won hands

down, not just for his explosive

finish, but for manner in

which he protected the ball,

defended with resolution when

needed, and brought energy

and commitment to his game.

At Dundalk he was never that

comfortable when on the rare

occasions he was asked to play

in the more advanced wingback

role, for he always looked

more comfortable playing in

the back-four that Dundalk

employed during most of his

time at Oriel Park.

However, being a good professional

and quality player

he has adjusted to the wingback

role employed by Stephen

Bradley in a 3-4-3 system, calling

on his defensive experience

when necessary and increasingly

getting the confidence to

contribute to his team’s attacking

threat.

His replacement at Dundalk, the 16 times capped 24-year-old Latvian international Raivis Jurkovskis has failed to deliver on the initial early promise and had a poor game against Rovers, frequently giving the ball away, failing to make the best use of the limited attacking opportunities created, and crucially failing to track the flight

of a free kick delivery to the far post, allowing Liam Scales to climb above him to provide the cushioned header for Rovers third and clinging goal.

HOARE -V- NATTESTAD

Again this contest was won by the Rovers player who has become a key player in Bradley’s back three. At Dundalk he always looked more comfortable playing in the middle of a back four, for at times when he played either as a rightback, or in the back three that Filippo Giovagnoli sometimes employed, notably in the European games, he was caught for pace on occasions.

Now with Rovers and playing regularly in a back three his confidence is growing, for allied to his ball winning ability and energy that was always evident in his game, he is using the ball better, and is a great asset in both boxes at winning the aerial battles.

Nattestad has struggled with injury to get on the field, playing just a handful of games, and perhaps Dundalk fans have not seen the best of the 6ft 6 inches Faroese Island international because he hasn’t been fully fit. On Friday the 27-year-old struggled with the pace of the game, especially when turned, and both he and his defensive partner Andy Boyle found it difficult to cope with the physicality and the strong running of both Rory Gaffney and Aaron Greene.

FINN -V- ZAHIBO

Another contest in which the Rovers player came out on top.

The all action Finn has become the heartbeat of this Rovers team since leaving Dundalk, seeing off a number of much vaunted younger challengers, and while he was employed by Bradley in a wing-back role last season, he has been restored to the midfield engine room, giving on Friday night yet another typical energetic performance, chasing down every ball, and rarely giving the ball away.

Zahibo, like Nattertad has failed to impress in his limited outings with the team, for he too has been missing too many games because of international duty with the Central African Republic. On Friday night be was called into the fray after 33 minutes when Greg Sloggett was injured, thus depriving the team of the defensive shield that the former Derry City player was trying to provide following the departure of Chris Shields to Linfield.

Sloggett’s injury was crucial in the concession of Rovers for two goals, for the strikes by Scales and Gannon were fired from the area on the edge of the box that was left unprotected, as Dundalk tried to adjust their defensive midfield combination, with Scales allowed run unchallenged to fire home just four minutes after Sloggott was replaced.

Given his experience as a defensive midfielder, Shields departure and the opportunity provided by Sloggott’s injury should have provided the 27-year-old with a great break