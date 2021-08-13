Campfire sparks blaze in forest

Local residents who had to call the fire service after finding a smouldering campfire at Ballymakellet forest have called for signs to erected highlighting the dangers of camp fires and BBQs.

Dundalk Fire Service spent just over an hour at the scene at Foye's way, a popular walking spot, after the alarm was raised on Wednesday afternoon.

'It was clear food had been cooked over a camp fire as a grill pan had been left behind along with several plastic water bottles,' said a local resident, who doesn't wish to be named.

'It was also clear that attempts had been made to extinguish the fire, and those responsible no doubt thought the camp fire had successfully been extinguished. However this was not the case.'

It is thought that the fire had been lit either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Local residents found a large area of woodland smoking with patches breaking into flames. Each time the flames ignited the residents stamped out the flames, but as the wind picked up, the situation rapidly deteriorated and they raised the alarm.

'It is very annoying that no doubt those who lit the fire were oblivious to the potential damage they left behind,' said the resident.

She recalled last year's devastating fire at Jenkinstown which destroyed a large area of forest and natural habitat, forcing a number of local residents to flee their homes as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

'The fire department worked around the clock to successfully extinguish that fire and it must be very frustrating for all concerned that a similar situation could have occurred once again,' she said.

'The area around Ravensdale is beautiful and is available for all to enjoy but people need to also realise fires cause significant damage. It is a shame, that a year later, Louth County Council have not erected signs advising people of the dangers of BBQ's and camp fires in the forest and how they should be successfully extinguished. This would save a lot of time and money in the long run and also help protect and preserve the local area for all to enjoy."