Watch: Indo World Cup Daily with Sinead Kissane and David Kelly – Denise O'Sullivan on course to be fit for World Cup opener
Denise O'Sullivan is on track to be fit for Ireland's World Cup opener against Australia in Sydney on Thursday. O'Sullivan sustained a shin injury in last Friday's abandoned game against Colombia.
Vera Pauw has also responded to video footage which emerged over the weekend of the tackle. Our reporter in Australia Dave Kelly spoke to Sinéad Kissane from Ireland training in Brisbane.
The Indo World Cup Daily will keep you up to date with all the news on the ground in Australia throughout the tournament on Independent.ie.