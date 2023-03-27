The Throw-In: What Stephen Cluxton's return means for Dublin and Cork's hurlers fall short again
The re-appearance of Stephen Cluxton in the Dublin squad grabbed all the headlines but what does it say about Dessie Farrell’s back to the future plan for the team?
Latest The Throw In
The Throw-In: Galway's All-Ireland credentials and hurling round-robin starts with a bang
The Throw-In: Monaghan’s heroics and the magic of the provinces ignites the football championship
The Throw-In: Mayo's statement, Derry's shortcomings and the disadvantage of winning your province
The Throw-In podcast extra: ‘If Dublin want to win the All-Ireland, he starts on Sunday’ - Philly McMahon on the return of Stephen Cluxton
The Throw-In: What Stephen Cluxton's return means for Dublin and Cork's hurlers fall short again
The Throw-In: Mayo thriving under Kevin McStay and is the Hurling League in danger of becoming the Walsh Cup?
The Throw-In: A wide open football championship come the summer but where are the goals?
The Throw-In: The League Mid-Term Report - who's happy, who's struggling and who to watch out for?
The Throw-In: Rossies flying high, Kerry’s Clifford reliance and the return of Jack McCaffrey
The Throw-In: Tipp on the rise, Cork's potential - but Limerick still loom large
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Real Madrid beaten as four-goal Taty Castellanos inspires Girona
Life-sized bust of Charles made from more than 17 litres of melted Celebrations
Bruce Willis’ daughter announces birth of her first child
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: The life of Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers
Unai Emery looks ahead after Villa’s climb continues with win over Fulham
Ed Sheeran testifies in Let’s Get It On copyright lawsuit
Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith
Nicola Sturgeon: I could not have forseen SNP police probe ‘in my worst nightmares’
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence