The Throw-In: Remembering the 1991 Dublin v Meath series that changed the GAA with Paul Curran & Colm O’Rourke

Meath's Colm O'Rourke chases Dublin captain Tommy Carr during Game 1 of the Leinster SFC 1st round which took place 30 years ago today in Croke Park.

It’s been called the birth of the modern GAA and thirty years on from the epic 4-game saga between Dublin and Meath in the opening round of the Leinster Championship that electrified and captured the nation’s attention, the Throw-In looks back on that historic series.

Dublin legend, Paul Curran, and Meath legend, Colm O’Rourke, join Michael Verney and Roy Curtis as they remember the three drawn games and the final tense winning match for Meath.

Colm looks back on Sean Boylan’s unique management style that saw the team travel to Scotland and train in buoyancy aids, while Paul Curran rues the missed chances for Dubs and the nights in the pub that followed.

Relive some of that special time with great memories and stories on this Throw-In Special.

