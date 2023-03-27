The Throw-In podcast extra: ‘If Dublin want to win the All-Ireland, he starts on Sunday’ - Philly McMahon on the return of Stephen Cluxton

Dublin substitute Stephen Cluxton before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match against Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Dublin legend, Philly McMahon, joins Will Slattery to discuss Stephen Cluxton’s shock return to the Dublin set-up.

It’s shaken the GAA world he tells Will and, he says, if Dublin want to win the All-Ireland this year, then you start with Cluxton against Derry next Sunday.

