The Throw-In: Philly McMahon on exposing the Kerry defence, marking David Clifford and the Con O’Callaghan injury

Adrian Spillane of Kerry in action against Lorcan O'Dell of Dublin during their league clash last February

It’s not the All Ireland final, but it’s certainly the next best thing - Dublin v Kerry, the historic and most successful rivals go head-to-head in Sunday’s semi-final and Philly McMahon says more than just this season is at stake.

Philly joins Sinéad Kissane and the Irish Independent’s Conor McKeon to preview the weekend semis and he explains how the Dubs can get at the Kerry defence and also how he would approach marking David Clifford.

It’s two heavyweights going head-to-head and whoever wins will be odds-on to win the All-Ireland and continue to dominate for the next few years.

