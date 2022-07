Seán O'Shea and his Kerry team mates Killian Spillane, left, and Adrian Spillane celebrate as referee Paddy Neilan blows the full time whistle to end the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Joe Brolly joins Philly McMahon on the latest episode of the Throw-In to preview the All-Ireland Football Final between Kerry and Galway.

Joe questions Kerry’s ability to handle the mantle of favourites while Philly has some advice on how to manage the Kerry forward line.

Ultimately though, will Clifford and co have too much firepower for Galway in the end?

