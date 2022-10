Brian Mullins against Offaly's Riche Connor in the Leinster Football final in 1983

Sinéad Kissane is joined by Pat Spillane and Martin Breheny on this special Throw-In podcast to remember Brian Mullins, the Dublin GAA midfield legend who died at the age of 68.

Pat recalls their on-field battles and the key role Mullins played in that historic Kerry-Dubs rivalry, while Martin remembers watching a 19 year old make his mark on the 1974 All-Ireland final that would go on to change GAA history.