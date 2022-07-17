The Throw-In Live: Limerick's history-makers – John Mullane and Michael Verney's post-match analysis from Croke Park

The three-in-a-row has been done and Kilkenny pushed them all the way, but Limerick are the All-Ireland champions for the third year running and for the fourth time in five years.



How much more can be said about John Kiely’s team, their mindset, attitude and accomplishments?



John Mullane and Michael Verney from the Irish Independent join Sinéad Kissane for a bonus episode of the Throw-In straight after the final whistle from Croke Park with their post-match reaction and analysis to a classic hurling final.



For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/