The Throw-In Hurling Podcast: Tipp are back, crisis for Wexford and can Cork dump Limerick out?

Limerick and Tipperary played out a thrilling draw in the Munster championship on Sunday. — © SPORTSFILE

Tipperary are officially back according to John Mullane, who along with Eddie Brennan join Michael Verney on the latest Throw-In Hurling show.

And are Limerick just hanging in there after facing so many battles from the Munster counties?

Can Cork bounce back now and dump Limerick out?

Plus, with Westmeath throwing a major spanner in the works after their sensational Leinster comeback, where to now for Wexford as relegation looms?

