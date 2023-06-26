The Throw-In Hurling Podcast: John Mullane on why Glastonbury, Galway, Elton John and Tipp just don’t mix

Galway finally brought the thunder and lightning to see off Tipperary and set up a semi-final clash against Limerick and on this week’s Throw-In hurling show, John Mullane and Eddie Brennan join Michael Verney to look back on the wins for Galway and Clare.

John also explains why he’s a big of Glastonbury and was just glad he could watch Elton John in peace on Sunday night instead of dealing with the torrent of texts about Tipp’s defeat on Saturday.

