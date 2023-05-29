The Throw-In Hurling podcast: Final day madness – has there been a weekend of hurling like it?

What a weekend of hurling, with drama wherever you looked.

John Mullane and Michael Verney take a deep breath and discuss as many of the big talking points as possible on this week’s Throw-In Hurling show.

Limerick’s warriors, why Cork will win an All-Ireland in two years, Wexford’s resilience, Tipp fall flat, Davy Fitz hits back at the critics, Carlow and Offaly in Joe McDonagh thriller and Kilkenny and Galway for the Leinster final… it’s all covered on this week’s episode.

If you want to get in touch, send your comments and questions on Twitter to @mlverney.

Join the Throw-In every Monday for all your weekend GAA reaction and analysis from the Irish Independent sports team and visit Independent.ie for the latest GAA news.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.