The Throw-In Hurling: ‘Blood and guts, really’ – Eddie Brennan and John Mullane preview the SHC quarter-finals

Sometimes tactics and plans have to be set aside for blood and guts says Eddie Brennan on the latest Throw-In Hurling show as he and John Mullane join Sinéad Kissane to preview this weekend’s All-Hurling hurling quarter-finals.

It’s Galway v Tipperary and Clare v Dublin on Saturday, with Eddie and John providing their insights into what’s required from Henry Shefflin’s team to overcome Tipp and why Clare need to get the job done against the Dubs before thinking ahead to Croke Park.

