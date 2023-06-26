The Throw-In Football Podcast: Weekend of drama sets up heavyweight quarter-final clashes

Mayo saw off Galway in a thriller in Salthill.

Dick Clerkin and Colm Keys join Will Slattery to give their reactions to the football quarter-final draw on the latest Throw-In Football podcast.

With classic Mayo drama in overturning a five-point deficit against Galway in Salthill, how will they fare against Dublin?

And what about Kerry’s clash against Tyrone? Smother David Clifford and the Red Hand county just might have a chance, says Dick Clerkin.

Plus, Derry should continue their impressive season and win against Cork, while, no surprise, Dick is tipping Monaghan to come through against Armagh.

