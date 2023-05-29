The Throw-In Football podcast: Sunday shows why Dublin should not be All-Ireland favourites

Can Dublin really be justified as All-Ireland favourites after a performance like yesterday?

Dick Clerkin and Donnchadh Boyle join Will Slattery on this week’s Throw-In Football show to discuss Dublin’s limitations and where they need to improve.

Plus, are Derry running on empty and will they be vulnerable when they travel to play Donegal next weekend? And with Galway the only provincial champion to win their first game - is that just a statistical quirk or is there something behind it?

