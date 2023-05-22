The Throw-In Football Podcast: Kerry’s predictability, Mayo’s rest time and Tyrone lose again

Mayo handed Kerry their first home championship defeat since 1995 on Saturday. — © SPORTSFILE

Mayo made a statement of intent with their impressive win against Kerry on Saturday, so where does it leave Jack O’Connor’s team? Have they become too predictable since last year?

Dick Clerkin and Colm Keys join Will Slattery on this week’s Throw-In Football show to discuss all the big talking points from the weekend’s football action.

They also highlight Tyrone's fourth straight championship defeat and Galway’s All-Ireland credentials while also looking ahead to next week’s games including Dublin v Roscommon and Derry vs Monaghan.

If you want to get in touch with the show, send your comments and questions on Twitter at @slatterywill or @clerkin_d.

Join the Throw-In every Monday for all your weekend GAA reaction and analysis from the Irish Independent sports team and visit Independent.ie for the latest GAA news.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.