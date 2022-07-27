The Throw-In Extra: The magic of the Brian Cody years with Eddie Brennan, Vincent Hogan & Martin Breheny

Brian Cody has stepped down from the Kilkenny hurling job after a 24 years in charge

On this special episode of the Throw-In podcast with Sinéad Kissane and some special guests discuss the legacy of Brian Cody on Kilkenny and the hurling landscape in general.

Sinéad is joined by Eddie Brennan, the eight-time All-Ireland winner under Brian Cody, Martin Breheny who wrote Cody’s autobiography, and Vincent Hogan, the Irish Independent’s Chief Sports Writer, look back on the extraordinary career of Brian Cody, Kilkenny’s legendary hurling manager, who has stepped down after 24 years in charge.