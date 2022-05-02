The Throw-In: Eddie Brennan on the aftermath of the Cody-Shefflin handshake, Dick Clerkin on Tyrone’s fall

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, left, and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the Leinster SHC round 3 match at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Eddie Brennan has been in Henry Shefflin’s shoes before as a former player turned manager facing his old master and he joins Will and Michael on this week’s Throw-In to analyse and discuss the fall-out from that handshake between Shefflin and Cody after yesterday’s game between Galway and Kilkenny.

Elsewhere they discuss the manner of Galway’s win and what Kilkenny need to do as they face Dublin next in Parnell Park.

Munster’s only game was the meeting of Cork and Clare and the Banner county have made it two wins from two with their two point win following on from their victory over Tipperary the previous week.

Dick Clerkin was on the show to look back on all the weekend football action with the main talking point the defeat of All-Ireland Champions, Tyrone, at the hands of Derry.

Tyrone may have been under-performing this year but don’t write Tyrone off, warns Dick.

Let’s not forget the form of Derry in winning either who nearly got promoted to Division 1 this year and now face Monaghan in the Ulster semis who beat Down on Saturday.

In Leinster, it was a comprehensive 23 point win for Dublin over Wexford and compared to their performance last year it bodes well for their season after all the talk of the Dubs faltering.

Their next opponents are familiar foes, Meath, who beat Wicklow by 10 points. In the other semi in Leinster, it will be Kildare v Westmeath.

Elsewhere, in Connacht, Roscommon beat Sligo while in Munster, Tipperary beat Waterford and Limerick made history winning the first-ever penalty shoot-out in the senior football Championship.

