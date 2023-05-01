The Throw-In: Dublin’s Croke Park advantage, a blip for Limerick and is Waterford’s summer over?

Dublin just about had enough for Kildare at Croke Park. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Kildare took Dublin to within two points in their Leinster semi-final but it was Glenn Ryan’s post-match comments on the Dubs’ ‘home advantage’ in Croke Park that has generated most focus – so was Ryan right or was it a case of sour grapes?

Dick Clerkin and Colm Keys join Will Slattery and Michael Verney to discuss, plus Dick reacts to Monaghan’s defeat to Derry and Armagh’s victory over Down for their first Ulster final since 2008.

In the hurling, Clare beat Limerick while Cork were easy victors over Waterford and Galway and Kilkenny fought out a tense draw in Leinster. Was this just a blip for Limerick? Is Waterford’s summer over, how much of a threat will Cork be and who will be in the mix from Leinster?

Eddie Brennan and John Mullane join Will and Michael to give their verdicts on those games.

