The Throw-In: Dick Clerkin & Ciarán Whelan on a tarnished football classic and Darragh Egan previews the hurling semis

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing rooms after full time at the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Players and officials from Armagh and Galway become embroiled as they make their way to the dressing rooms after full time at the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

History was made in Croke Park with the first ever penalty shoot-out in the All Ireland but despite it being a classic, it’s the off-pitch actions from Armagh that has people talking about the game afterwards.  

Dick Clerkin and Ciarán Whelan join Sinéad Kissane and Michael Verney on the Throw-In to look back on all the drama and controversy from the football quarter-finals.

Plus, Wexford manager, Darragh Egan, is on the show to preview next weekend’s hurling semi-finals and has some insights into stopping Tony Kelly and Clare.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/

